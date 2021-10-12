Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost returns with new rewards and Haunted Sectors

The Destiny 2 Festival of the Lost returns in time for Halloween later today.

Just below, you can check out the brand new trailer for the Festival of the Lost in Destiny 2, which actually kicks off later today on October 12. If you're unfamiliar with the spooktacular event in Destiny 2, it's Bungie's way of celebrating Halloween in the online shooter.

Remember the lost.Gather round the campfire and celebrate Festival of the Lost.🎃 https://t.co/TRqgCWlYTw pic.twitter.com/JqO2RiVhC6October 12, 2021 See more

Over on the official Bungie website, the developer elaborated on the recurring festival. As ever, Eva Levante is back in the Tower and the Last City, offering up various cosmetic rewards if you can obtain enough Candy through various Halloween-themed activities.

Additionally, Lost Sectors are being taken over and turned into Haunted Sectors. There are now three brand new tales to undertake thanks to the Festival of the Lost, including a Guardian on Nessus being hunted for their Ghost, an Exo and a Vex mind actually merging, and a headless creature wreaking havoc on the surface of the Moon.

Next up, there's the brand new Jurassic Green Pulse Rifle up for grabs. Bungie isn't giving away too many details about this fancy new weapon right now, but they are teasing a brand new Exotic ship and an Exotic Sparrow to earn while the Festival of the Lost rolls on.

Finally, there's the inclusion of the whacky dinosaur-themed armor. For those unfamiliar, Bungie ran a poll earlier this year, asking voters to choose whether monster-themed or dinosaur-themed armor sets would make it into Destiny 2. The players made their voices heard, and now several #TeamDino ornaments are available in the Destiny 2 Eververse Store.

