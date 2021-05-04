Destiny 2 Fallen babies steal the Season of the Splicer show

Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer content includes the return of an iconic raid, a new matchmaking mode, and some sick cosmetics, but Destiny fans can't stop talking about the Fallen babies.

The Destiny 2 Season of the Splicer trailer shows how the Vex have plunged the Last City into darkness, and tees up what Guardians will have to face in order to bring back the light. Players will have to team up with Mithrax, a Sacred Splicer who knows how to combat the Vex tech - but he's not the Fallen everyone is interested in.

Eagle-eyed players spotted what looks like baby Fallen in the Season of the Splicer trailer being cradled in the arms of an adult Fallen and they are so cute I might just have to get back into Destiny 2 just to see one in action. Naturally, Destiny 2 fans got Fallen baby fever after their brief appearance, and the fan art has already started piling up. I'll take one of each, please.

Hold Baby Fallen gentle like borg-burrito? pic.twitter.com/CSDHJ6VIVJMay 4, 2021 See more

BABY FALLEN pic.twitter.com/rULiNdv4azMay 4, 2021 See more

I REPEAT,AND I CANNOT EMPHASIZE THIS ENOUGH,BABY FALLEN pic.twitter.com/1tCgiMDBlJMay 4, 2021 See more

Bungie hasn't released any information about the Fallen babies, but I would very much like to see them become a focal point in Season of the Splicer. Just so long as they're never actually in danger, ever, or I won't be able to cope. Season of the Splicer won't just include baby Fallen - although they're clearly the most important bit. The 14th Destiny 2 season will include a new six-man activity called Override, the debut of transmog, and weekly Pinnacle missions called Expunge.

Season of the Splicer will debut on May 11, so expect Fallen baby fever to kick into high gear by then.

Bungie is also working on "a new secret world parallel to Destiny" that's planned to arrive in 2025 and hopefully there are more alien babies.