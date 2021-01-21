Destiny 2 dev reveals a Destiny state of play is coming next season

Destiny 2 players can expect a "State of Destiny 2021" update next season, assistant director Joe Blackburn reveals.

Blackburn took to Twitter to talk about the future direction of Destiny. Alongside revealing that players can expect to see an upcoming state of play update in Season 13, Blackburn also teases that "2021 is going to be a little different for Destiny".

"Last year, I said Destiny's Best Days are ahead. Seeing what's coming, I believe this more than ever," Blackburn writes. "But we have work to do to get there. 2021 is going to be a little different for Destiny. Taking some time to validate our plans, but expect a State of Destiny 2021 next season."

Currently, in the Season of the Hunt, which is due to end on February 9, Bungie has already revealed some of the changes coming next season. In the most recent This Week at Bungie update, it gave an overview of gear changes coming in Season 13. Drawing on feedback since the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light , the next season will reissue Dreaming City and Moon loot with improved drop rates and new perks to boot. This comes after it was revealed that Destiny 2 would be sunsetting over 20 legendary weapons .

An overview of fixes included in the latest patch was also included in the latest update, which has since been added to the game. The Destiny 2 3.0.2 update addresses a host of bug fixes, including an exploit in the Deep Stone Crypt in Beyond Light. But, despite this fix, players have already managed to find a new exploit .

In other news, Bungie is shutting its original Halo website in February.