Demon’s Souls may be coming to PS4 according to PlayStation database leak

Demon's Souls may be coming to the PS4 according to a potential PlayStation database leak.

The FromSoftware game, which was recently remade for the PS5 , has reportedly got a PS4 version in the PlayStation database according to @PlaystationSize - an account that shares file sizes of upcoming PlayStation games, as well as other news and leaks.

The Tweet sharing the news stated: “YES! Demon's Souls has a PS4 version in the database!” However before fans of the Souls Series get too excited, this may not mean too much. As the Twitter account also said: “This version [could] be cancelled, [could] be released soon or [could] be only a small test version for developers.” So it’s best as with all leaks to take this with a grain of salt.

🚨 Demon's Souls News :🟥 YES ! Demon's Souls have PS4 Version in Database !🟧 BUT This Version Can Be Cancelled , Can Be Release Soon Or Can Be only small Test Version For Developers🟦 #DemonsSouls #PS5 #PS4 https://t.co/kbXXmuxq9P pic.twitter.com/2th3sWn0tjJune 16, 2021 See more

Another Twitter user replied to the original tweet pointing out that Demon’s Souls does actually have a content ID for the PS4 in the system, however this is for a digital artbook of the game that can be viewed on the PS4. @PlaystationSize has since cleared this up however replying to said tweet adding that this code is different to the artbook one .

This Tweet was also shared in both the PS5 subreddit and the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit and received mixed reactions, with those not able to secure a PS5 yet happy that they’ll be able to play Demon's Souls on their PS4 and others who are disappointed at the fact Sony keeps re-releasing current-gen games onto previous-gen consoles .

If true, this wouldn’t be the first time that Sony has released a scaled-down version of a PS5 exclusive game onto the PS4. The video game company also did the same with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: The Big Adventure , however, both games had to receive a few downgrades to be playable on the now previous-gen console, including taking hits to its resolution, load times, and level of detailing on the PS4.

The Souls Series started with the original Demon’s Souls, released in 2009 on the PS3, and has since been remastered for the PS5. The rest of the Souls 'series' is made up of the Dark Souls trilogy, with Bloodborne often bundled into discussions of From Software's hard-as-nails catalogue.

Don't want to wait for a potential PS4 version? Go next-gen with these Prime Day PS5 deals.

Demon's Souls walkthrough | Demon's Souls tips | How to level up in Demon's Souls | Demon's Souls monumental | Demon's Souls starting gift | Demon's Souls World Tendency | Demon's Souls boss guide | Best Demon's Souls weapons | Demon’s Souls weapon stats