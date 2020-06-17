The best Demon’s Souls weapons for new players

You aren’t going to get far without the best Demon's Souls weapons. But even at the start of the game, there are so many to choose from. There are standard swords that come in all shapes and sizes, daggers, katanas, axes, bows, and catalysts for casting magic. While technically, every weapon can be used effectively in their own way, there are certainly some that are easier to use than others - especially for newer players. We cover Demon's Souls weapons stats here as well if you want more info on how things work.

But how do you know which Demon's Souls weapons to use if you’re just starting out? And where can you find them? Not to worry, because in this guide, we’ll go through some of the best weapons to grab right at the start of the game, as well as others you can get your hands on after playing for a few hours. We’ll also touch on why they’re so useful and provide a guide on how to acquire them. Keep in mind, there are numerous weapons that you might like, but this guide will cover some we think are the easiest to obtain and use.

Best Demon's Souls starter weapons

Best Demon's Souls starter weapons

Halberd

(Image credit: Sony)

The Halberd is one of the best weapons to start with for a multitude of reasons. The biggest factor is that you can obtain it as soon as you start (more on that further down). But aside from that, the Halberd has tremendous range and high damage, making it extremely effective for players who don’t like to get too close to their targets.

Its starting damage is 95 which is respectable for the early sections of the game. The Halberd also features many upgrade paths, some of which feature high scaling with strength. Its heavy R2 attack is tremendously useful, as it sweeps horizontally, making it easy to knock down several enemies at once. Be sure to experiment with two-handing the weapon, which is when it’s most effective.

Where to find the Halberd

(Image credit: Sony)

The easiest way to obtain the Halberd is by picking the Temple Knight class when creating your character - and we recommend to do that anyway since that class comes with the ability to use the Healing miracle right away. You can also find it as a drop from Soldiers wielding the Halberd in Boletarian Palace 1-1, or it can be purchased from the Filthy Woman in the Valley of Defilement for 5,000 souls.

Bastard Sword

(Image credit: Sony)

Another great choice when starting out is the Bastard Sword. This weapon features similar damage as the Halberd (at least at first), but is shorter, meaning it’s slightly easier to control. We consider this a mid-tier weapon in terms of weight and speed, making it a fair choice for learning the ins and outs of the game’s many attack animations.

The best thing about the Bastard Sword (aside from how easy it is to obtain) is its heavy, two-handed R2 attack. This overhead swing is excellent for narrow corridors -- and deals massive damage. It, too, can be upgraded to heavily scale with strength, but can also be enchanted to favor faith or magic. If you’re a fan of the Halberd’s damage output but want something easier to wield, we recommend the Bastard Sword.

Where to find Bastard Sword

(Image credit: Sony)

The Bastard Sword is located in Boletarian Palace 1-1, just after an enemy sends a rolling boulder towards you inside. As soon as the boulder comes down the steps, run back down and out of the way. It will crush a small platform behind you, allowing you to drop down and acquire the sword from a dead body below.

Winged Spear

(Image credit: Sony)

The Winged Spear is slightly harder to obtain than the previous two weapons, but is ideal for players wanting something with more speed. With the Winged Spear, it has similar range as the Halberd, but can be used to pull off quick jabs. Since it’s so fast, it doesn’t deal high amounts of damage with each blow, but its overall damage per second (DPS) is on par with the previous two weapons.

You’ll notice its two-handed R1 jab is great for staggering enemies, as it interrupts many of their attacks and allows you to keep hitting them before they can strike. That’s the beauty of fast weapons - you can effectively 'spam' them to continuously damage an opponent before they have the chance to react. The Winged Spear scales with strength and dexterity, but favors the latter and can even be modified to deal poison damage.

Where to find Winged Spear

(Image credit: Sony)

Finding the Winged Spear is slightly trickier, as it requires you to take out the Phalanx boss in Boletarian Palace 1-1. After defeating the boss, you’ll come to 1-2. Just after the room with the small, shielded blobs known as Hoplites, you’ll arrive at a bridge, littered with three items. The second one is the Winged Spear.

The thing is, if you run across the bridge as is, a dragon will come out and likely burn you to death, so you have to prepare before attempting to grab it. Before running across the bridge, take off all of your character’s armor - so they’re in their underwear (we know, this might be odd). This will grant your character enough speed to quickly run across the bridge to grab the item and dart into the building ahead. You *can* run across with full gear and grab the Winged Spear, but the dragon will likely take you out. You’ll still have the item if you die, but it’s best to avoid that if possible.

Best Demon's Souls mid-game weapons

Best Demon's Souls mid-game weapons

Once you get a little further through the game, you should consider finding better weapons. You can certainly stick with the ones we mentioned above and upgrade them to their final forms, but there are a few mid-game weapons you might want to check out, too.

Compound Long Bow

(Image credit: Sony)

There are several instances in Demon’s Souls in which having a long range weapon like a standard bow or crossbow will come in handy. There are lots of bows to choose from, but arguably the best is the Compound Long Bow, which can be upgraded to the Sticky Compound Long Bow - the most powerful bow in the game. Though, you don’t need to do that to enjoy its benefits, even a few hours into Demon’s Souls.

The basic version of the Compound Long Bow is still useful and starts at 45 damage. This is on par for most of the other bows you’ll find and the fact that it can be upgraded to become so powerful makes it an ideal choice for newcomers.

You don’t always need to focus on taking enemies out with the bow either. It can be used to bait an enemy into coming towards you, without you having to run to their location. The Compound Long Bow, specifically, features a high range of 60, more than nearly any bow or crossbow in all of Demon’s Souls.

Where to find Compound Long Bow

(Image credit: Sony)

Finding the Compound Long Bow is tricky, as it requires you to deal with the pesky skeleton enemies in Shrine of Storms 4-1. For this reason, you shouldn’t attempt to get your hands on it until later on when your character is stronger.

To find it, head straight from the start of 4-1, past the skeleton and into the open courtyard. You’ll see the boss from the tutorial section, known as the Vanguard to the right. Head towards it, take it out, and when it’s dead, you’ll find a giant hole in the ground behind where it stood, with lots of debris and a path that leads below.

Go down and you’ll come to a narrow tunnel with a pressure-sensitive mechanism on the ground. This will trigger a trap that sends a series of arrows at you. You have no choice but to step on it, so either turn 180 degrees and block the arrows, or hug the wall to the left or right to just narrowly avoid them. It will seem like the path ahead leads to a dead end, but if you attack the wall in front of you, it will reveal a secret path. Go this way, but be prepared to take out two skeletons ahead.

After they’re both dead, take the first right that leads to another path that - again - seemingly leads to a dead end. You’ll see a small set of stairs that lead to a wall that you can attack to reveal the path above. Follow these steps all the way to the top of the tower you’re in and you’ll come to a section where you can go left or right.

Take the leftmost path and follow it to a skeleton archer, who is standing right next to a dead body that contains the Compound Long Bow.

Estoc

(Image credit: Sony)

The Estoc is famous across all the Souls games for being tremendously fast. Much like the Winged Spear from above, the Estoc can be used for rapid quick-fire jabs, but is much faster. It also allows you to parry if it’s in your left hand and features high backstab damage. It’s a bit of an unorthodox weapon to use, but you’ll likely fall in love with it if you like quick weapons.

Upgrading the Estoc to the Sharp + 5 version will make it scale with dexterity at S rank, so you’ll want to aim for that upgrade path as you play. This gives it the ability to deal even higher damage than its base version.

Where to find Estoc

(Image credit: Sony)

Since this is a mid-game weapon, it’s a little tougher to get your hands on. To find it, head to Tower of Latria 3-1. Make your way all the way to the bottom of this area where you’ll come across a deadly creature made of dead bodies called the Prisoner Horde.

Just after the Prisoner Horde is a path on the left that leads to a series of coffins in a corner that can be destroyed to reveal a hidden path. Take this path and immediately turn right, past the tables. Follow this section to the end and the Estoc will be on the left on a dead body.

Uchigatana

(Image credit: Sony)

Finally, let’s discuss the Uchigatana, a weapon that is even more fun to use than its name sounds. The Uchigatana is, as you’d expect, a fast weapon that mirrors a Japanese katana. The fantastic thing about this weapon is its high damage, which starts out at 95. It excels at causing bleeding damage, meaning enemies will lose health over a period of time if hit.

We highly recommend two-handing this weapon to get the most out of it and try to avoid using its R2 attacks as they’re very slow (unless you’re absolutely sure you can pull off the attack). If you stick with its R1 attacks, you’ll find that it’s extremely easy to use and takes enemies out quickly. The Uchigatana scales with dexterity more so than strength, so keep this in mind when upgrading your character’s stats.

Where to find Uchigatana

(Image credit: Sony)

Though it’s a mid-game weapon, the Uchigatana isn’t too terribly difficult to find. It’s located in Shrine of Storms 4-1 and is found just past the Vanguard mini boss at the start of the area. Just behind the boss is a corner where you’ll find the Uchigatana.