DC announces its biggest ever online event – will feature Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman, The Suicide Squad and more

Buckle up, superhero fans, as DC has announced its biggest ever online event.

With San Diego Comic-Con going online this year, DC has decided to start its own virtual event, Fandome, which will be accessible by anyone for free – no badge required. For 24 hours, the website will be accessible around the world, offering fans at the biggest movies, TV shows, and comics coming over the next few years.

Warner Bros. has pulled out all the stops when it comes to the movies they will be showing off at the event, including The Batman, Black Adam, Zack Snyder's Justice League, The Suicide Squad, and Wonder Woman 1984.

The official release teases "new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics" including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, the SnyderCut, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and Wonder Woman 1984.

One of the more surprising entries there is Watchmen. While the main series and Doomsday Clock spin-off comic series finished a while back, HBO released a sequel TV series that introduced new characters and added context to familiar ones. While showrunner Damon Lindelof has been ambivalent about being involved with a second season himself, he previously said that another creator could come on board and take over the reins. Perhaps another announcement is incoming?

For the meantime, all we can do is speculate about the reveals that will come with the mega-fan event, which begins August 22 at 10am PDT and will be accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com. The event will feature six different virtual areas, each with their own full programmes.