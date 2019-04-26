Days Gone guide: Everything you need to survive the Freaker outbreak

Days Gone is a big game with lots do, so if you're after some Days Gone tips this is the place to be. Our guide covers everything from the full Days Gone map, what all that Days Gone IPCA Tech is for, where to find Days Gone Horde locations and how to kill them. As well as things like how to use Days Gone skins, and a Days Gone secret ending - all the important stuff is covered so if you're about to set off to Freaker town then read on.

Days Gone review

If you're not sure whether to pick up the latest Sony PS4 exclusive, have a read of our Days Gone review: "A scrappy but satisfying adventure".

Days Gone tips

Our Days Gone tips covers all the basic for the game, like where to find gas for your bike, what skills to use and so on. It's a good base level of knowledge to get you off to a flying a start with simple pointers to help with stealth, weapons maintenance, upgrades and a range of rookie errors you want to avoid.

Days Gone map

The Days Gone map is huge and unlocks slowly over the course of the game's story. If you want to get an idea of the scale, when you can reach certain areas of anything of a geographical nature then this guide will so you all this world has to offer.

Days Gone NERO Injector locations

Find all the Days Gone NERO Injector locations is vital if you want to max out Deacon's health, stamina and focus. Some are easy to find at the various NERO Checkpoints around the world, while the ones you'll find at Research Stations can require a little more effort and a bike jump or two. Wherever they are and however you reach them, we've got it covered.

Days Gone IPCA Tech

Chances are you'll pick a few pieces of Days Gone IPCA Tech as you play but have no idea what to do with it. If you want to know what it's for and how to use it then this guide will make everything clear.

Days Gone Horde locations

If you're looking actively for trouble and want to fight hundreds of Freakers then you'll want some Days Gone Horde locations. We've mapped out where to find them all so you can track them down and try your chances.

Days Gone Ambush Camp locations

There's plenty of human enemies to worry about and you can seek them out - and unlock crafting recipes - with our guide to all of the Days Gone Ambush Camp locations.

How to take down a Horde in Days Gone

So you've gone looking for a Freaker horde and had your ass handed to you? We've got some useful tips on how to take down a Horde in Days Gone to help you face down those hundred plus crowds and survive. Probably.

Days Gone skins

One of the rewards you unlock as you play Days Gone are a range of Days Gone skins for your bike. However the game never actually tells you how to access them and stores them all in a section of the menu with a different name, so this guide will point you in the right direction.

How to store weapons in Days Gone

There's plenty of guns to be found on dead enemies, but it's not explained how to store weapons in Days Gone. So we've written a guide for it to explicitly answer that question.

Days Gone sound bug

There's a common Days Gone sound bug many players are experiencing right now where the bike goes completely silent, and we've got the information you need on how to fix it.

Days Gone secret ending

BIG SPOILER WARNING TIME: There's a Days Gone secret ending that adds a pretty big bombshell to the game's finale. If you want to know how to unlock and and see what happens then this will help you out.