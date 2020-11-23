David Oyelowo, Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell to star in 1950s murder mystery

David Oyelowo, Saoirse Ronan and Sam Rockwell will star in a new murder mystery movie. The whodunnit flick will be directed by Tom George, with Mark Chappell penning the screenplay. George has directed a number of projects for British TV, most notably the award-winning mockumentary This Country.

It will follow a Hollywood director in 1950s London who’s adapting a popular West End play into a movie. There’s one problem – members of the production are being killed off. Rockwell is set to play a world-weary inspector who’s assigned to the case, while Ronan is an overzealous rookie constable. Together, they find themselves in the midst of London’s glamorous Theatreland and sordid underground. No word yet on who Oyelowo is set to play – maybe the director of the ill-fated project?

None of these actors are strangers to period dramas – Rockwell played legendary director and choreographer Bob Fosse in the biographical miniseries Fosse/Verdon, while Ronan’s last role was in 19th century romantic-drama Ammonite. Oyelowo has also starred in his fair share of historical movies, including Selma , A United Kingdom and Nina.

A production start date for the untitled murder mystery hasn’t been set yet, but we can next see Ronan alongside Bill Murray and Timothée Chalamet in Wes Anderson’s next project, The French Dispatch. It’s currently set for a 2021 release after multiple delays due to Covid-19.