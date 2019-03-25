Dark Souls 2 Ring guide - where to find each ring, and their effects explained

You can find all manner of weapons and armour in Dark Souls 2, but if you really want to hone some specific skills then wearing the right rings will set you up nicely. There are an absolute ton of Dark Souls 2 rings to find in the game, providing many interesting and useful perks, although you can only wear four at a time so you'll need to choose the right combination that best suits your play style and the overall effect you want to achieve.

Take a read through our guide here, and we'll explain the effect each Dark Souls 2 ring has, as well as describing where to find it or how to obtain the handy trinket. Whether you're looking to boost your stats, earn more souls, adjust your health and stamina, or many other tweaks, we'll show you exactly where to go to find the required ring for it.

Note: Rings received upon joining covenants are not included in this list.

Struggling to conquer the game? See our other Dark Souls 2 guides to help you on your way:

Ash Knuckle Ring

Increases petrification resistance. Found in Grave of Saints. After dropping down the exposed coffins past the Royal Rat Vanguard, you'll land by a broken bridge. Leap over the gap to reach the chest that contains this.

Bloodbite Ring

Increases poison resistance. Received upon reaching Rank 1 in the Way of Blue covenant. See our Dark Souls 2 covenants guide for more information.

Can also be purchased from Cromwell the Pardoner in the Brightstone Cove Tseldora chapel.

Blue Tearstone Ring

Increases physical defense when HP is low. This is found in Belfry Luna; for information on how to reach this area, see our Dark Souls 2 Pharros' contraptions guide. Once here, climb the first set of wooden stairs, then drop into the hole on your right. Open the chest down here to find the ring.

Can also be received upon reaching Rank 3 in the Way of Blue covenant. See our Dark Souls 2 covenants guide for more information.

Bracing Knuckle Ring

Slows equipment degradation. Getting to this is a bit complicated. Start from the Servants' Quarters bonfire, head outside, and follow the walkway into the next tower. Head up the spiral steps here, and move through the wine casket room into the room with lots of clay figures. Next to the big one is a seemingly empty room, but interact with the back wall, and you'll reveal a secret hallway. Move through and interact with the wall on your left to open a secret exit to the walkways outside. You'll find the ring atop a corpse around the corner.

Bracing Knuckle Ring +1

Slows equipment degradation. Can be purchased from Chancellor Wellager in Drangleic Castle.

Bracing Knuckle Ring +2

Slows equipment degradation. This is found near the Undead Ditch bonfire in Undead Crypt. Enter the next room with the hex-caster above, then look in the corner for a corpse. It holds the ring.

Chloranthy Ring

Raises stamina recovery speed. Found in the Pharros treasure chamber in Forest of Fallen Giants. See our Dark Souls 2 Pharros' Contraption guide for more information.

Chloranthy Ring +1

Raises stamina recovery speed. This is found in Shaded Woods, near the Ruined Fork Road bonfire. Take the rightmost, foggy path and hug the right side. Follow this until you start climbing a narrow hill. At the top is a chest containing the ring.

Chloranthy Ring +2

Raises stamina recovery speed. Received after defeating the Executioner's Chariot in New Game Plus.

Clear Bluestone Ring

Reduces casting time. Can be purchased from Carhillion of the Fold in No-Man's Wharf.

Clear Bluestone Ring +1

Reduces casting time. This is found in Shaded Woods, near the Ruined Fork Road bonfire. Take the rightmost, foggy path and stick to the center - the chest that holds this ring is pretty tricky to locate. You'll know you're close when you spot a curse pot.

Clear Bluestone Ring +2

Reduces casting time. Received after defeating the Skeleton Lords in New Game Plus.

Covetous Gold Serpent Ring

Fallen foes are more likely to drop items. To get this, first head to the second section of Iron Keep (with the walkways and greatbow-wielders). Take the ladder in the back, then follow the stairs to a second ladder. This takes you to the roof, where you can drop down some ledges to safety. At the last drop, you can land on the rim of a pot of lava. Loot the corpse in the lava for this ring.

Covetous Gold Serpent Ring +1

Fallen foes are more likely to drop items. Can be purchased from Magerold of Lanafir in Iron Keep. He's found by making a right upon entering the keep proper.

Covetous Gold Serpent Ring +2

Fallen foes are more likely to drop items. Received after defeating the Belfry Gargoyles in New Game Plus.

Covetous Silver Serpent Ring

Fallen foes yield more souls. When you first reach The Lost Bastille, you'll have to shimmy around this ledge; continue around to the left to drop to a large platform. Open the chest here for your ring prize.

Covetous Silver Serpent Ring +1

Fallen foes yield more souls. Received from the old merchant at the Cardinal Tower bonfire after making enough purchases.

Covetous Silver Serpent Ring +2

Fallen foes yield more souls. Received after defeating Mytha, the Baneful Queen in New Game Plus.

Cursebite Ring

Increases curse resistance. Can be purchased from Magerold of Lanafir. He's found by making a right after crossing the Iron Keep bridge and entering the keep proper.

Can also be purchased from Cromwell the Pardoner in the Brightstone Cove Tseldora chapel.

Dark Quartz Ring

Increases dark resistance. Can be purchased from Rosabeth of Melfia in Majula.

Dark Quartz Ring +1

Increases dark resistance. After defeating The Duke's Dear Freya, you'll head down a hallway into a study. Take out the enemy in here, and he'll drop this ring.

Dark Quartz Ring +2

Increases dark resistance. Can be dropped by Leydia Witch enemies in Undead Crypt.

Delicate String

Increases invasion chance. Can be purchased from Titchy Gren at the Undead Purgatory bonfire.