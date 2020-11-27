Cyberpunk 2077 runs “surprisingly well” on current-gen consoles according to CD Projekt’s CEO

CD Projekt joint-CEO Adam Kaciński has praised Cyberpunk 2077's performance on PS4 and Xbox One in an investor call.

Speaking earlier this week on Wednesday (and transcribed by Seeking Alpha), Kaciński said that Cyberpunk 2077's performance on the base PS4 and Xbox One consoles is "surprisingly good, I would say, for such a huge world." The CEO went on to say that although the performance on these base consoles is lower than their "pro" counterparts (the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X), it's still surprisingly good.

Recently, CD Projekt released gameplay for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X versions of Cyberpunk 2077. "We had those extra three weeks and we achieved a lot by – within this final stretch," Kaciński went on to say. "So, we believe that the game is performing great on every platform. Of course, accordingly to platform capabilities, but not every platform should be great."

The CEO is referencing the Cyberpunk 2077 delay, which pushed the game back from launching in November, to releasing next month in December around the world. The delay was reportedly due to the game's performance on Xbox One and PS4 consoles, but Kaciński's comments would seem to indicate that these performance issues have been ironed out.

Earlier this week in a financial presentation, CD Projekt leadership talked up the marketing campaign for Cyberpunk 2077. With less than two weeks left to go until the game launches on November 10, we're about to see plenty more TV, radio, and other adverts for Cyberpunk 2077 airing in up to 55 regions around the world.

For a look at all the other games set to launch over the remainder of the year, head over to our new games 2020 guide for more.