Cyberpunk 2077 refunds on Xbox are being granted to anybody who asks

Cyberpunk 2077 refunds are now being granted with a no-questions-asked policy on Xbox until further notice.

Microsoft announced the special modification to its usual refund policy on the official Xbox Support Twitter account, while noting that it had already "granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one" before now. The announcement acknowledges that the game was finished out in difficult circumstances, but it also recognizes that older versions of the game may not meet players' expectations.

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzyDecember 18, 2020

This applies to all versions of the game purchased from the Microsoft Store. Even if you're playing on Xbox Series X, which arguably has the second-best performing version of Cyberpunk next to PC, you can still get your money back if you prefer. However, Microsoft's announcement does not apply to physical copies of the game purchased at retailers - you'll still need to go through the normal channels if you want a refund for your disc.

The announcement from Microsoft follows Sony delisting Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Store ; it looks like Microsoft doesn't plan to go that far (at least not yet) . It's easier to get a refund for digital games on Xbox than PlayStation, generally speaking, so with this new policy in place that will hopefully take care of anyone who is disappointed by Cyberpunk 2077 and doesn't want to wait for the promised updates which will squash bugs and improve performance .

It's always tough to see such a troubled launch, but hopefully the game will be in a much better place a few months from now - and these refunds will help folks who would prefer not to wait that long.