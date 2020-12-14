Cyberpunk 2077 refund: How to refund Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC

Countless players are wondering how to get a Cyberpunk 2077 refund and unfortunately it's no surprise as to why. The game is incredibly buggy across all platforms and while the PS4 and Xbox One versions are suffering most, even PC players aren't impressed with the physics and gameplay bugs in Cyberpunk 2077. If you're wondering how to refund Cyberpunk 2077 on any platform, you've come to the right place.

How to refund Cyberpunk 2077

In the above statement, CD Projekt Red has tackled the accusations of poor performance and bugs head on, stating that "they will fix bugs and crashes, and improve the overall experience". So if you're considering refunding Cyberpunk 2077, it may be worth hanging on for a little while, because it sounds like the game will be in a better state soon, especially on consoles.Two "large" patches are coming in January and February, but it's understandable if that is too long of a wait.

If you bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on console – whether that's through the PlayStation or Microsoft Store – you need to use the respective built-in refund system. Make sure you read each process thoroughly, because there are some differences between the two:

If you bought a boxed copy of Cyberpunk 2077, whether it was ordered online from a retailer or you picked one up from a high street store, you're encouraged to reach out to the store you bought it from, whether that's Amazon, Walmart, GAME, GameStop, etc.

Alternatively, if you bought Cyberpunk 2077 on PC, there are a few different methods of obtaining a refund depending on the store you bought the game from:

Steam refund policy (refund any game with less than two hours played)

GOG.com refund (submit a ticket for any game purchased in last 30 days)

Humble support refund article (submit a ticket for any game purchased in last 60 days)

If you're unable to obtain a refund via any of those methods listed above, CD Projekt Red has said that you can reach out to them on helpmerefund@cdprojektred.com until December 21. So if you're unsure on whether you want a refund or not, make sure you make your mind up in the next week.