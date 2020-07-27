Cyberpunk 2077 Pacifica district concept art shows the rusty side of Night City

Cyberpunk 2077 goes to Pacifica for the next stop in its Night City tour, a district built on big plans and incomplete funding.

Not to be confused with Pacifica in real-life California, the Pacifica of Night City was meant to be a luxurious sea-side resort just minutes away from the hustle and bustle of the City Center . The money ran out before it could be completed, and the developers cut and run. They left behind half-completed skeletons of steel, glass, and concrete studding the streets and beaches of Pacifica, and Night City residents looking for a place to stay outside the corporate grip (without outright leaving town for the Badlands ) soon moved in.

Pacifica could've been Night City’s money-making vacation resort, but once the investment dried up it became a husk left to rot. Now, instead of tourists, the district is overrun by gangs and violence, with The Voodoo Boys protecting the community forsaken by NCPD. #ConceptArt pic.twitter.com/3gjoKzHJvEJuly 27, 2020

The first piece of concept art shows us Pacifica's place in Night City from the sky. Occupying a prime piece of real estate on Night City's southern coast, you can just imagine how many residents were evicted and how many homes were destroyed to pave the way for this new resort community. Then they didn't even finish making it! That one cylindrical building protruding from a hotel on the right has a Voodoo Boys tag big enough to read from orbit, so I think we know who runs that particular part of the city.

The second image zooms in, showing a single figure with a gun darting across the puddles on an empty street. There's garbage everywhere, but a shanty built into the side of a building shows us that people have steadily repopulated this place after the corporations abandoned it.

We're looking forward to exploring all of Night City when Cyberpunk 2077 comes out in November.