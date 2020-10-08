Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire returns next week with a vehicle episode

The fourth episode of Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire is set for next week, and it's all about near-future wheels.

Developer CD Projekt Red confirmed that the next part of its behind-the-scenes series will air on Thursday, October 15 at 9am PDT / noon EDT / 5pm BST. The focus of this episode will be the vehicles you'll drive around, through, and over (if you can find a good ramp) the streets of Night City. The studio is teasing new gameplay footage, announcements, and more for the presentation.

We've gotten a look at a few Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles so far, including some retro-futuristic supercars and a motorcycle that looks like it peeled straight out of Akira . We also know that you'll be able to collect a whole garage full of rides, and take them out onto the streets to roam at your leisure or put them to the test in street races .

Still, we have a lot more to learn about Cyberpunk 2077 vehicles, and CD Projekt Red is promising that this next episode will go deep into specifics about their "looks, sounds, and specs". The studio isn't saying how long the episode will run for, but previous Night City Wire broadcasts have all come in right around the 25 minute mark, so that's a reasonable estimate for how long this one will keep your motor running.

The studio also isn't saying how many more episodes of Night City Wire we should expect before Cyberpunk 2077 itself arrives on November 19 (it's gone gold, so no more delays ). We'll just have to watch and find out.