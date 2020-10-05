Cyberpunk 2077 extended gameplay shows off more of the braindance scene

The Cyberpunk 2077 braindance gameplay demo we first saw in June now has an extended version, and - bonus - it's all in Russian!

CD Projekt Red just put out a special edition of Night City Wire to show off Cyberpunk 2077's Russian localization. Most of the 26-minute video is dedicated to introducing the game's cast of Russian voice actors and localizing the script (which actually borrows some puns from the Polish version, since the languages are similar enough). But it starts with about two minutes of new footage, setting up what brings our hero V to Judy Alvarez's braindance parlor.

The video is entirely in Russian, but you can enable English subtitles by clicking the little "CC" button in the lower right of the player. In the extended intro, we see Evelyn Parker - she's the one with the blue hair and the fur collar - impatiently waiting for Judy to get our hero V set up with the braindance station. Previews over the summer revealed that V needs to relive Evelyn's memories to get some critical information, but Judy starts him off slowly with a pre-recorded braindance. If "feeling the sensation of being shot to death" could be considered slow, I mean.

Cyberpunk 2077 is just over a month away from its long-awaited arrival, and we should expect to see more gameplay and details like this trickling out now that it's officially gone gold .