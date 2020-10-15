Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its own smartphone, exclusive to China

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its very own smartphone. Earlier today, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus hosted an event showing off its new OnePlus 8T device, during which it also revealed a collaboration with Polish developer CD Projekt Red.

The result of that partnership, according to a tweet from CDPR's lead PR manager, Radek Grabowski, is a limited-edition Cyberpunk 2077 version of the smartphone. While today's presentation featured plenty of the game's iconic yellow branding, however, we didn't get to see all that much of it.

Cyberpunk 2077 x OnePlus collaboration was revealed earlier today during the OnePlus 8T event. There’s a limited, CP2077 edition of the smartphone coming soon. More details on this China-exclusive partnership will be announced in early November. pic.twitter.com/hqE731OPhdOctober 15, 2020

A teaser trailer, which OnePlus posted on Chinese social media site Weibo after the event, showed mocked-up CCTV footage zooming in on the phone as it rings, offering little more than a brief glimpse at the phone's screen. The standard version of the smartphone arrives next week in the UK and the US, but pre-orders for the Cyberpunk variant won't open until November 4, at which point it looks like we'll get a little more information.

That doesn't, however, mean that you're likely to get your hands on a copy. Not only is the Cyberpunk phone a limited-edition, it's also entirely exclusive to China, with Grabowski implying that deal extends to the rest of OnePlus' partnership with CDPR.

That's a shame, of course, but hopefully it won't be too bitter a pill to swallow - with another episode of Night City Wire releasing today and the Cyberpunk 2077 release date just over a month away, it's not as though we'll be starved for Keanu-themed content over the next few weeks.

