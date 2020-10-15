Cyberpunk 2077 hits Google Stadia on the same day as PC, PS4, Xbox One

CD Projekt revealed today during a special Night City Wire presentation that Cyberpunk 2077 will be launching on Google Stadia on November 19.

As you might have noticed, this is actually the release date for every other version of Cyberpunk 2077, across PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Google Stadia gets Cyberpunk 2077 on the same day as the three aforementioned platforms, but unlike the other three platforms, you won't need to download the game, and you can get playing it straight away on release day.

The news of a Google Stadia release date for Cyberpunk 2077 came near the end of a Night City Wire presentation that was focused on vehicles. You can see a general overview trailer for the game's vehicles just below, some of which look just as slick and stylish as the city they populate.

Gearhead or not, hope you'll get your engine revved up for the vehicles you'll see in #Cyberpunk2077. Enjoy the ride! 🚗🏍💨 pic.twitter.com/d7Q5wieyVMOctober 15, 2020

There's certainly a lot of ways to get around Night City pretty damn quickly. There's all different types of vehicles, from speedy bikes and supercars, all the way to heavy armored trucks and jeeps, perfect for venturing outside of the city and doing some off-road racing.

There's now barely a month to go until Cyberpunk 2077 finally launches. It's good to know that CD Projekt's game is hitting Google Stadia on the same day as PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and it'll also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on that same date via a free upgrade.

