New Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots give you a fresh look at dialog and Night City life

A new set of Cyberpunk 2077 Gamescom 2019 screenshots present seven fresh looks at the game, and there are even two bonus screens that show what it will look like on PC with some lovely ray-traced lighting. It's still not the new extended gameplay footage we've been waiting for since E3 2019 (that will arrive along with PAX West next week) but it should give you plenty of details to pore over until then - including a rare glimpse at Cyberpunk 2077's dialog system.

The screenshots are a mix of environmental shots and images straight from the cybernetic eyeballs of main character V. It's always nice to see new sides of the people and landmarks of Night City, but the most intriguing part of the new shots is the dialog system. You can see in the first image of the gallery below that V is talking to Placide, the lieutenant of the Voodoo Boys gang. V has several dialog options, and the one that's currently selected has a little wrench icon with a "5/4" next to it. Seems like the game's showing you that V needs to meet a certain requirement to be able to offer up that pearl of wisdom.

Image 1 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 2 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 3 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 4 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 5 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 6 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: CD Projekt)

Another image shows some more dialogue with a "Netwatch Agent". Check the corners of the screen and you can see what looks like an ammo count and status indicators for V's currently equipped weapon and a digital minimap (it reminds me of the Soliton Radar from the original Metal Gear Solid). The last big takeaway from this set of screens is that people play mancala with huge mancala stones in 2077.

Then there's another pair of screenshots, shared by the official Nvidia GeForce Twitter account. The first one seems to show another side of that overpass underworld screenshot , and the second shows somebody standing around and smoking in an indoor market.

Feast your eyes on these beautiful new #Cyberpunk2077 ray-traced screenshots from Gamescom.#RTXOn #Gamescom2019 pic.twitter.com/QdjI6zyeY7August 20, 2019

They both use Nvidia's RTX ray tracing tech, giving light sources and their reflections a more realistic influence on their surroundings.