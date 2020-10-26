Cyberpunk 2077 concept art looks at the area surrounding Night City

We've got another look at Cyberpunk 2077's open-world thanks to some newly-unveiled concept art.

The concept art seen just below gives us a view of Night City in relation to the surrounding county. We know that parts of Cyberpunk 2077 will be taking place outside of Night City, thanks in part to the Nomad starting route, which explores the open world of the Badlands.

This is still a lovely birds-eye view of Night City from above. It's undoubtedly concept art from CD Projekt, so don't take it to be a representation of the final game, but if we're adventuring into regions outside of Night City which is anything like the landscape seem above, I'll be happy.

There's something distinctly Blade Runner 2049 about the concept art above. The follow-up movie opens with Ryan Gosling's character arriving in an area which looks pretty similar to the area on the right of Night City above, a really well-shot opening to an incredibly stylistic movie.

We're now just a few weeks away from Cyberpunk 2077 launching around the world on November 19, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. CD Projekt recently revealed that the game had finally gone gold, after development originally started way back before The Witcher 3 was even released in 2015.

For a full list of all the additional games set to release over the remainder of this year and beyond into 2021, head over to our new games 2020 guide for more.