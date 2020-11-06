Cyberpunk 2077 and Adidas partner up for limited edition shoes

Adidas have announced that they will be selling limited edition Cyberpunk 2077 trainers in collaboration with CD Projekt Red, with one significant hitch. They'll only be available in China.

The shoes, which are expected to release November 11 in select Asian countries only , will come in four different colours and will feature the recognisable Cyberpunk logo on the side. The shoes, which are called X9000L4, will cost roughly $250 and will be available in grey, black, white, and leopard print, with each pair having different neon accents.

According to a Hypebeast blog post , The shoes are composed of the X9000L4 and the futuristic X90004D silhouette, with the models incorporating similar typeface seen in the game teasers along with corresponding colour schemes.

Some Cyberpunk fans seem to be interested in the collaborative project, with some saying they’re willing to buy a pair on Hypebeast Twitter , but others have responded to the announcement negatively.

Another Cyberpunk 2077 collaboration, this time with the Chinese manufacturer OnePlus, was the Cyberpunk 2077 smartphone . The phone model and the box it comes with are decorated in the now iconic Cyberpunk neon yellow, as well as iconography from the game. The phone itself comes with a number of both audible and visual effects that are customized to the theming of the game. Again, the phone is exclusive to China, meaning fans outside of the country may have a hard time getting their hands on one.