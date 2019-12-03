There are still Cyber Week game deals on Nintendo Switch, PS4 Pro, and Xbox One X to be found if you act fast. We're staying on top of every deal to make sure everything you see in our illustrious list is still worth clicking, and for those with nerves of steel some retailers are even shaving an extra few pounds off prices as sale season comes to a close. Whether you need games, accessories, controllers or the consoles themselves, you'll find what you need below.
Even if they're still around tonight, we predict the best bargains will disappear completely before or by December 6, so don't hesitate. The deals most likely to disappear before you can say "savings" are Nintendo Switch Cyber Week price cuts (as Nintendo rarely discounts its products) or Cyber Week TV deals - expect them to sell out fast.
Cyber Week Deals Around The Web
All these deals across the web may seem a little overwhelming, but we've done all the heavy lifting for you. You'll find the best Cyber Week game deals below, just a quick scroll away. Yup, we're just talking games, consoles, accessories, controllers, online subscriptions, Lego sets, and more, all on sale and all for you. The Cyber Week board game deals and Cyber Week Lego deals are some of the best we've seen all year - the pricey products are on some serious discount right now, and it won't last There's never been a better opportunity to get a gaming seat than with these Cyber Week gaming chair deals.
We've got everything you could want and more - big deals on essential accessories like the best PS4 headsets, best Xbox One headsets, best gaming TVs, PS4 external hard drives, and Xbox One external hard drives. And if you're in the market for some items that are more PC-specific, take a look at our best gaming PCs or best gaming laptops.
Cyber Week game deals - today's best deals
Nintendo Switch console + LEGO Jurassic World + Labo Variety Kit + Carry Case only £279.00 (save £93.97)
This is the absolute best-value Nintendo Switch console bundle we've seen today, and the perfect first console for younger gamers. Pick the Labo Robot Kit and the saving boosts to £83.97. Buy with confidence - while stocks last!View Deal
Official Nintendo Switch 128GB Memory Card £29.98
(£40.99) If you're buying a Switch, you'll need one of these - and at this price, it's a total no-brainer. This 128GB card will store 10+ games without the need to delete anything. A huge bargain.View Deal
Get two select games for £30 at Argos
Grab two games for just £30 from a great selection of PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One games including The Division 2, Rage 2 and Assassin's Creed Origins over at Argos. It's a great deal, and you'll want to hurry while stocks last.View Deal
Xbox One X 1TB console + Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order only £299.99
(was £449.99)
Save an incredible £150+ on the world's most-powerful 4K console with the new Star Wars game. Add the '3 months Game Pass for £1' deal to get access to 100+ games for a touch over £300. Unreal.View Deal
Save 20% off games magazine subscriptions
Use voucher code EVERYTHING20 to get a huge discount on a range of gaming, tech, music, lifestyle, home living and many more magazine subscriptions. Choose from Official PlayStation and Xbox magazines, Edge and Retrogamer!View Deal
Game deals
Pokemon Shield on Nintendo Switch only £36.99 (was £49.99)
This is the absolute best-price on this Winter's biggest Nintendo Switch game and Curry's offer a price promise, too. Plus, you get six months Spotify subscription as a bonus. Go for it!View Deal
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on PS4 and Xbox | £38.99 at Very
This shooter has been holding its value during Black Friday, but Very's £38.99 deal is now the best price we've seen, chopping more than a tenner off the regular price. Xbox edition available here.View Deal
God of War on PS4 | £15.99 from Currys (save £20)
One of the greatest PS4 games ever for £16? You'd be crazy not to pick God of War up at this price if you've not yet played it.View Deal
FIFA 20 on PS4 | £36.99 from Amazon (save £11)
It's not cheap, but it's still the cheapest price we've seen for the latest version of FIFA so far this Cyber Week. You'll get the Xbox version for the same price too.View Deal
Anthem on PS4 | £4.97 from Currys (save £25.02) or on Xbox One for the same price
Look, it's less than a fiver. Surely at that price you're curious to give it ago, or you get a game-themed coaster. Which is nice.
Resident Evil 2 Remake | £19.99 from Amazon
Capcom's remake of the original PlayStation horror classic was voted for by you as the Golden Joystick Awards' Ultimate Game of the Year. A must-play at this price, even if PS Plus users can pick it up a touch cheaper in the PS4 digital sale.View Deal
The Outer Worlds on Xbox One and PS4 | £34.99 from Amazon
It's not the biggest saving you'll see during Black Friday, but this is the best price we've seen for this fantastic RPG so far. Get the PS4 version here.
View Deal
Mortal Kombat 11 on Xbox One | £22.99 from Amazon
A very tempting price for this gory beat-em-up, and the best we've seen so far this Black Friday. You can also get it for £23.48 on Nintendo Switch, and will have to shell out £22.95 for the PS4 version.View Deal
Witcher 3 on Nintendo Switch | £37.99 from Amazon
Arguably the best RPG of this console generation. If you're looking for an epic adventure to keep you playing Switch long into 2020, this upgraded Complete Edition has even more content in it.View Deal
Borderlands 3 on PS4 | £34.99 from Amazon (save £15)
The latest instalment in 2K Games' rootin' tootin' lootin' n' shootin' franchise, Borderlands 3 has plenty of content to keep players enthralled for hours across all the different planets. You even get five gold keys! You can also get it on Xbox One!View Deal
Just Dance 2020 on Nintendo Switch | £28.99 from Amazon (save £10)
Get your boogie on with the latest Just Dance title on Nintendo Switch, featuring songs such as Old Town Road and Bad Guy. There's even some songs from Frozen 2!View Deal
Are the Cyber Week game deals still available?
There're no doors in cyberspace, so Cyber Week doesn't lean so hard on the doorbuster deals. You still have plenty of time to take advantage of all the Cyber Week game deals!