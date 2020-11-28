Cyber Monday board game deals 2020 - get the perfect gift for the Holidays

The Cyber Monday board game deals are an ideal time to try and save some major money on the best board games right in time for the holidays and Christmas. Be you looking to expand your mighty collection or pick up a great family game to keep everyone entertained (inside) this Christmas, there's likely to be something here for you.

One question you might have – why buy a board game now? Well, this time of year's perfect for cosying up by the radiator and spending a good few hours arguing over whether someone can actually afford that hotel or not. Of course, this best Cyber Monday board games consist of way, way more games than just Monopoly. There have been some major price cuts on the likes of Catan, Articulate, Gloomhaven, and various card games. Over the next few days, as the deals continue to trickle in, we'll keep this list updated with all the latest prices and offers, so you don't miss out.

And if you're not one for an old-fashioned board game (we're not ones to judge, although would question why you're on this page) then you can check out the other Cyber Monday deals launching at the moment, including Cyber Monday PS4 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals.

Today's best deals

Catan | from $42.50 at Amazon US / £42 £35.99 at Amazon UK

Catan is one of those games that everyone needs in their collection. It's a real classic of trade and building, and it's different each time you play. That makes it ideal over the Holiday season for playing with family at home.

Pandemic board game | from $36.87 at Amazon US / £34.79 at Amazon UK

Pandemic is a real classic when it comes to board games; this co-op experience is all about teamwork and nail-biting tactics to save all of humanity. If you've not tried it yet, you really should. It's downright fantastic. Considering everything happening right now, it's also pretty therapeutic.

Exploding Kittens | $20 $10 on Amazon US / £20 £16.85 at Amazon UK

A wonderfully bizarre game that's as fun as it is memorable, Exploding Kittens describes itself as a "highly strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian roulette." It's short and sweet, making it the ideal warm-up game before something a little more in-depth. Definitely worth investing in, particularly with that big a discount.

Sushi Go | $15 $8.02 at Amazon US / £25 £12.99 at Amazon UK

Besides being a delightful-looking card game, Sushi Go is perfect for any age group because it's so darn accessible. It's easy to learn but requires careful strategy to win, and it feels like anyone could get the upper hand if they play their cards right. Your aim is to get more points than anyone else by collecting sushi, but because everyone passes around a shared deck, you have to think on your feet if you don't want to be left behind.

Ticket to Ride | from $43.42 at Amazon US / £40 £32.94 at Amazon UK

If you want a board game that's chilled out yet still competitive, you want Ticket to Ride. This is a classic that up to five people can play, and it's a more laid-back sort of challenge that tasks you with building train routes across America. Certain routes get you more points, so everyone will be trying to claim them first - or go around in a sneaky bit of subversion while everyone else is distracted.

Gloomhaven | $140 $118.06 at Amazon / £140 £97.90 at Amazon UK

Because Gloomhaven normally tops all the best-of board game lists across the internet, being able to get so much off it in the UK is a bargain. Seeing as this is an RPG adventure that could last you for months or years to come, it provides exceptional value for money.

Betrayal at House on the Hill | $50 $29.49 at Amazon US / £48 £36.72 at Amazon UK

Betrayal is comfortably one of our favorite board games, and it's still going strong years after release. It's a fantastic horror experience that's different every time you play, all thanks to random scenarios and traitors in your midst.

D&D Essentials Kit | $25 $7.79 at Amazon US / £25 £19.99 at Amazon UK

This starter set for Dungeons and Dragons will get your party questing in no time by easing you into the rules and quests of the tabletop roleplaying game. With more than 60% off in the US, it's an absolute bargain. Grab it now before it's gone.



Dungeons and Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.99 at Amazon US / £89.99 at Amazon UK

For anyone wanting to get into Dungeons and Dragons for the first time, this is the ultimate package. Besides getting you the three core rulebooks - the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual - they also have special foil covers and a slip case. In addition, you're getting a Dungeon Master screen as well. For a massive $78 less? We can't complain.

Black Friday board game deals

The Black Friday board game deals include board games for adults, board games for kids, and everything in between. As such, there's an overwhelming amount of choice on offer. That's why we've rounded up the best price cuts here, ranging from affordable party games to the best cooperative board games that'll stop everyone from squabbling. Got a small household? We've been sure to round up a few board games for 2 players as well. And if you prefer old favorites, there are even a few of the best classic board games here.

Don't worry if you miss any discounts - we're expecting these items to drop in price again as Black Friday itself draws near.

Monopoly Super Mario Celebration Edition | $30 $24.86 at Walmart / £43.53 at Amazon UK

A Super Mario edition of Monopoly, you say? And it has video game sound effects? OK, we're sold. Although special versions of Monopoly are a dime a dozen, this is a really cool nod to the Nintendo franchise that fans are sure to appreciate thanks to some game-inspired visuals taken throughout Mario's history. Want more Monopoly? Be sure to check out the full range at Walmart.

Root | $60 $50 at Amazon US / £51.99 at Amazon UK

If you loved the Redwall novels as a kid, this is definitely going to be up your street - it's basically a strategy version of those stories. You take control of delightful woodland creatures like mice peasants or noble cats and must attempt to assert dominance over the forest. The tactics needed to secure victory make sure you keep coming back.

Articulate! | $28.50 at Amazon US / £33 £22 at Amazon UK

We'd argue that Articulate! is the perfect trivia game, and it's been at the top of our recommendations for years. With a wide variety of topics that everyone has a good chance of answering, it's a great choice for (safe, socially distanced) family gatherings. That's especially because you can have loads of players taking part.

Disney Villainous | $40 $34.97 at Amazon US / £35 £31.93 at Amazon UK

If you want a competitive board game and you love Disney, Villainous is made for you. It allows you to take control of classic Disney baddies like Maleficent or Jafar and make their evil dreams come true. Thanks to amazing production values, it's also stunning to look at. If you want to see more, don't forget to check in with our Disney Villainous review. Annoyingly, it seems to be out of stock right now in the UK. We'll update this entry as soon as it's back!

King of Tokyo | $43 $31.43 at Amazon US / £29 £27.62 at Amazon UK

This awesome dice-based board game is based on the likes of Godzilla and King Kong, and it's a tongue-in-cheek bit of fun as a result. It's also surprisingly easy to get into. That makes it a good fit for most ages, and it's also great for two players or more.

Risk | $29.99 at Amazon US / £35 £31.50 at Amazon UK

Twilight Imperium | $120 $112.99 at Amazon US / £150 £118.70 at Amazon UK

Alright, so it's not a massive saving. But the Twilight Imperium game has always been pretty expensive, so any money off we can get is worthy of note. This one is an epic strategy game that allows you to create your own intergalactic space opera, and it's a beloved classic.

Fallout | $60 $44.99 at Amazon US / £54 £49.98 at Amazon UK

Head to the wasteland in this tabletop version of the beloved video game series. As an RPG board game, it allows you to explore post-apocalyptic America, complete quests, build up a reputation with various factions, and collect shiny, shiny loot. Happily, it's also possible to play alone if you'd rather roam solo. There's an expansion on offer to broaden your post-apocalyptic horizons, too. In other words? This is perfect for Fallout fans.

Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-Earth | $100 $87.58 at Amazon US / £84 £74.95 at Amazon UK

You can head to Middle-Earth for your own adventure in this expansive board game. It allows you to quest through the world of Lord of the Rings with some of its most beloved characters in a co-op journey with detailed miniatures, fighting off orcs and seeing what the companion app has in store for you next.

Black Friday card game deals

Some of the best card games are also on offer as a part of the early Black Friday board game deals. Our favorites are listed below, and we'll keep updating this page as and when more discounts appear.

Gloom | $25 $19.85 at Amazon US / £17.49 at 365 Games

Ah, Gloom - the wonderfully miserable and hilariously bleak card game where you must make your family as unhappy as possible. It's basically like stepping inside a Tim Burton movie, and it's a delight. It's also a great pallet cleanser from some of the more traditional games on this list.

Arkham Horror: The Card Game | $45 $35.42 at Amazon US / £35 £32.95 at Amazon UK

Arkham Horror is a classic, and this card game adaptation makes it more accessible than ever. You're tasked with stopping an invasion of Lovecraftian horrors from pouring into our world, and it's got just the right atmosphere for a spooky games night.

Boss Monster | $24.63 at Amazon US / £17.99 Dice & Decks

Besides being a nostalgia trip for fans of old RPG video games, this card game is fantastic in terms of its core idea; you're in charge of a classic side-scrolling dungeon and must lure adventurers to their doom with treasure. It's quick, easy to get your head around, and full of fun nods to the roleplaying games of days gone by. A must-have.

Black Friday Dungeons & Dragons deals

One of the best tabletop RPGs is also getting in on the early Black Friday board game deals; a load of D&D books and accessories are currently on offer in the run-up to the event. This means you can get the Dungeons and Dragons Starter Set for less or enjoy money off brand new adventures that have only just come out. You can also capitalize on a reduction for Tasha's Cauldron of Everything deals if you move fast.

Worried about not being able to play in person? Be sure to check out our guide on how to play D&D online.

Starter Set | $20 $11.22 at Amazon US / £17.12 at Amazon UK

New to Dungeons and Dragons or hoping to run your own game? The Starter Set is ideal. It'll give you the basic rules and everything you need for character creation, not to mention dice and a pre-written adventure.

Essentials Kit | $25 $7.79 at Amazon US / £25 £19.99 at Amazon UK

The newest starter set from D&D gets you everything you need to run your own game, from dice and rules to an adventure that takes you to one of the most beloved Dungeons and Dragons settings - the Forgotten Realms. If you're new to D&D, we'd recommend starting here.

Tasha's Cauldron of Everything | $50 $29.97 at Amazon US (save $6 more with on-page coupon) / £38 £33.35 at Amazon UK

This brand-new D&D sourcebook offers you everything you need to enhance your character's origins and stats, not to mention their fighting style with all-new subclasses. You can also alter racial stats for a more flexible build - a feature that's been a long time coming. The book even has ready-made puzzles you can slot into your own campaign as well as new inspiration for group patrons and unusual locales. It's definitely worth picking up.

Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set | $170 $91.97 at Amazon US / £89.99 at Amazon UK

If you want to get started with D&D, this is the ultimate bundle for you. It crams in the Player's Handbook, Dungeon Master's Guide, and Monster Manual along with a special foil covers, a slipcase, and a dungeon master's screen. At a massive $78 less than normal, this discount offers great value.

Player's Handbook | $50 $22.96 at Amazon US / £34.43 at Amazon UK

For those who are new to Dungeons and Dragons, the Player's Handbook is a must-buy product. It expands upon character creation, classes, and more covered in the free basic rules, and it provides a load more detail on gameplay in general. That includes everything from activities between adventures to building a settlement for you and your party.

Monster Manual | $50 $27.49 at Amazon US / £39 £29.28 at Amazon UK

The Monster Manual is another essential buy if you're going to be running your own games - it gives you a load of cool creatures to choose from, and they range from classic undead to more unusual choices like the owlbear. It's a great place to start, particularly if you're new to Dungeons and Dragons.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden | $50 $24.95 at Amazon US / £38 £28.99 at Amazon UK

The latest D&D campaign has seen a fairly hefty price drop in the US and the UK; in North America, it's tumbled down by an eye-catching 50%. This one allows you to explore the dangerous and icy north of Faerun, all while adding some survival horror to your adventure. Considering the fact that it's only a month old, that reduction is a total steal.



Curse of Strahd Revamped | $100 $69.99 at Amazon US / £84.62 at Amazon UK

This premium re-release of the classic adventure gets you the Curse of Strahd campaign book, a Tarokka deck and the means to read it, a monster and NPC booklet, handouts, a unique DM screen, postcards, a map, and a special coffin case. At almost 27% less in the US, it's a bargain.

Polyhedral dice bundle (5 sets) with pouches | $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon US / £7 £5.99 at Amazon UK

If you want to get more than enough dice for your entire party, this is the offer for you. You're getting five sets of seven polyhedral dice, and each one has its own distinct look to go with a pouch. A bargain. While the UK version isn't exactly the same, it's just as nice.

Antique iron-styled metal dice | $19.99 $13.99 at Amazon US / £14.99 at Amazon UK

This dice set is a little pricier, but it's definitely one of the nicest we've seen; it's like they've been found in a treasure chest somewhere, which is only fitting. Perfect for your tabletop games, D&D or otherwise.

Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden Dice and Miscellany | $30 $17.78 at Amazon US / £24 £23.24 at Amazon UK

Each new D&D release gets its own special dice set, and this is Icewind Dale's. Each die features a sparkling, frost-like effect and is of a higher quality than the ones you'd find in the Starter Set or Essentials Kit. You're also getting a felt-lined box that acts as a dice tray, combat cards that describe the area's most memorable monsters, and a double-sided, player-friendly map for Icewind Dale at large at the Ten Towns.

More deals

