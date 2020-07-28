Cuphead is officially available on PS4 and you can get it right now on the PlayStation Store for $19.99 / £15.99.

Studio MDHR announced its challenging cartoon adventure is now on PS4 in an interview with Geoff Keighley during the latest Summer Game Fest stream. The announcement came along with the debut of a very neat new stop motion Cuphead trailer created by Toronto Studio's stop motion department.

A free "special update" is also set to come to Xbox at some stage in the future. The update is set to add behind-the-scenes commentary, a playable soundtrack to the game, and a digital art gallery. No release date for new special features was revealed, but more details about the update were posted on the studio's official blog.

Originally released as an Xbox exclusive back in 2017, Cuphead and Mugman have since landed on the Switch and PC, and now with the PS4 release, the adventure has officially arrived on every platform. Earlier this month, it was also revealed that the cartoon duo will also be hitting the small screen in the new upcoming Netflix animated series based on the game . We've since seen a sneak peek of the show , with a recent teaser giving us a glimpse of the characters in action in the nostalgic cartoon style Cuphead is so well known for.

Studio MDHR is also currently working on the upcoming Cuphead expansion. Titled The Delicious Last Course, the expansion is set to see Cuphead and Mugman meet Ms. Chalice, a new playable character coming to the adventure. More news about the DLC is set to be revealed in the coming months.

