Crytek is teasing a Crysis remaster, but they might actually just be teasing

The appearance of a new website for Crysis sparked hope for a new game in the series, and although the peculiar timing was no coincidence, there's reason to stay hopeful.

A quick backstory: Crysis is a first-person shooter from 2007 that saw rave reviews for its advanced visuals, interactive and expansive worlds, and thrilling gunplay. The last release in the series was 2013's Crysis 3. Yesterday, which I'll remind you was April Fool's Day, Crytek updated the official Crysis website with a look at the original game's hero, Jake "Nomad" Dunn, giving fans hope for a new game or potentially a remaster of the first Crysis.

Of course, that hope was met with equal parts skepticism due to the specific date the website update appeared. And indeed, as SpielTimes points out, the words "April Fool" appear in the source code. So, case closed, right? Not so fast - there's still some hope for something new from the Crysis series.

For one, the website hasn't been taken down or changed yet. Further, developer Crytek appeared to tease a Crysis remaster at the end of a recent video celebrating Cryengine's achievements over the last decade. After running through footage from a variety of projects developed using the game engine, the video concludes with gameplay footage from 2007's Crysis.

It's honestly hard to tell if the footage had been tweaked at all to look better, which says a lot about how ahead-of-the-time Crysis' visuals were. Either way, coupled with the new website, there's a good chance fans holding out for a Crysis remaster/remake will get some good news in the near future.

Until that time, here are the best PC games to play this very second.