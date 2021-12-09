Cobra Kai season 4 trailer teases an epic All Valley showdown

A new Cobra Kai season 4 trailer is here, and it's all about the All Valley showdown.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny's (William Zabka) newly united dojo in action, with the duo apparently trying out each other's training techniques. Then there's the return of The Karate Kid Part 3 villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), who looks to be getting up to his old tricks, and there's a glimpse at what looks like one epic All Valley. A lot is riding on the karate tournament: whichever dojo loses has to give up teaching karate forever.

The new trailer follows a recently released poster that draws the line between Cobra Kai and the combined Eagle Fang and Miyagi-do: on Cobra Kai's side is Robby (Tanner Buchanan), Tory (Peyton List), Kyler (Joe Seo), and newcomer Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), while on the opposite team is Sam (Mary Mouser), Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), and Demetri (Gianni DeCenzo).

Though season 4 has yet to premiere, season 5 has already been confirmed. Plus, that likely won't be the last we see of the show, either. "We are very deep into our season five planning," co-creator Jon Hurwitz has said in response to a fan on Twitter. "Several scripts and outlines have been written. And we are definitely writing towards an endgame, which will hopefully be beyond season five."

Cobra Kai season 4 arrives this December 31. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.