Cobra Kai season 4 on track to become one of Netflix's most-watched shows ever

Early viewing figures for Cobra Kai season 4 have been released – and it’s good news for fans of the Karate Kid spinoff series.

As per Netflix’s own metrics, the fourth season has been watched for a whopping 120 million hours in its first three days. Yes, Terry Silver is a big draw.

That’s comparable to mega-hits such as The Witcher season 2 which – when taking into account its slightly longer runtime – was watched for a combined 142 million hours in its first three days.

If Cobra Kai keeps this up, then it’s sure to roundhouse kick some of Netflix’s biggest names into submission. While it’s unlikely to beat (H/T CNet) Squid Game’s monstrous 1.65 billion hours in its first 28 days, the likes of Bridgerton (625 million hours), Stranger Things season 3 (582 million hours), and You season 3 (468 million hours) are firmly within its sights if everyone keeps watching.

Cobra Kai continues to be one of Netflix’s smartest acquisitions, having been snapped up by the streamer during its post-YouTube Red limbo back in 2020. The third season proved popular and the fourth season is likely going to break into Netflix’s top 10 most-watched shows of all time.

Thankfully, a fifth season is around the corner – and has already finished filming. Johnny Lawrence actor William Zabka confirmed the season had wrapped in a late 2021 Instagram post, as well as revealing the show is shooting in Puerto Rico. Cobra Kai, it seems, is going global in more ways than one.

