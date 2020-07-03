Here’s when every major cinema chain in the US and UK will re-open

The movie-starved among you will surely be counting down the days until cinemas open their doors once more.

But with an ever-fluid situation that has already seen pushbacks and rescheduling in recent weeks, the opportunity to step inside a theatre this month is suddenly looking far less likely, with many delaying the chance to re-open entirely.

Below, we’ll give you a snapshot on what each major cinema chain in the US and the UK is planning in terms of re-opening. That includes Regal, AMC, Vue, Odeon, and more.

There’s also an overview of their safety guidelines, should you want to compare and contrast in the hopes of a more welcoming environment come opening night. That’s especially important when, as you’ll soon see, some cinemas will be busier than others depending on their regulations.

When are US cinemas re-opening? (Alamo Drafthouse, AMC, Cinemark, Regal)

(Image credit: Universal)

Alamo Drafthouse

When is Alamo Drafthouse re-opening? TBA

What safety measures does it have in place? Masks required; hand sanitisers and wipes available; “auditorium seating capacity will be consistent with either local, federal, or Alamo Drafthouse’s distancing limitations – whichever is stronger.” For more on how Alamo Drafthouse is planning to re-open, read its COVID safety guide.

AMC

When is AMC re-opening? July 30 (450 locations)

What safety measures does it have in place? Masks required; hand sanitisers and wipes available; screens at 30% capacity; every other row is blocked off. For more, check out AMC’s Safe and Clean plans.

Cinemark

When is Cinemark re-opening? July 24

What safety measures does it have in place? Masks required; hand sanitisers available and staff wash hands every 30 minutes; reduced capacity “in compliance with all local and state guidelines.” The full Cinemark Standard guide can be found on its website.

Regal

When is Regal re-opening? July 31 (all locations)

What safety measures does it have in place? Employees and guests will be required to wear masks; hand sanitisers available; screens at 50% capacity; two empty seats between groups. See the full list of regulations and rules here.

When are UK cinemas re-opening? (Cineworld, Odeon, Showcase, Vue)

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Cineworld

When is Cineworld re-opening? July 31

What safety measures does it have in place? PPE provided to employees; social distancing (currently “one metre plus”) must be observed; hand sanitisers available; distanced seating; staggered film times. The full list of measures is available on Cineworld’s website.

Odeon

When is Odeon re-opening? July 4 (10 locations), more to re-open in late July

What safety measures does it have in place? PPE provided to employees; limited seats available to help maintain social distancing; sanitising stations with gels and wipes; more frequent cleaning. Here’s everything else Odeon will be doing to help keep you safe.

Showcase

When is Showcase re-opening? July 4

What safety measures does it have in place? Capacity reduced by 50%; hand sanitising stations available; more frequent cleaning.

Vue

When is Vue re-opening? July 31

What safety measures does it have in place? Vue: “We look forward to working further with the government and the UK Cinema Association in the coming days to demonstrate the specific steps we will take in the UK, including physically isolating family groups through our online booking systems, staggering film times to maintain social distancing and operate responsibly, and introducing enhanced cleaning and employee protection protocols.”