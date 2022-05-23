Thor: Love and Thunder is the "greatest thing" Chris Hemsworth has worked on

Chris Hemsworth is praising Thor: Love and Thunder to high heaven ahead of the new Marvel movie’s upcoming trailer launch.

"It’s something I’m so, so proud of. This film is incredible," Hemsworth said in a video posted to Instagram. "I cannot wait for the fans to see it, it is the greatest thing I’ve ever had the pleasure and honor of working on."

Thor: Love and Thunder’s second major trailer is set to premiere during Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on May 23, which starts at 5:30pm Pacific/8:30pm Eastern. That's an ungodly 1:30am BST in the UK. But it might be worth the wait.

Given the first trailer’s focus on the more tranquil next chapter in the God of Thunder’s life, there’s every chance that we’ll get a greater look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor – and the first chance to see Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher in action.

Gorr’s arrival is highly anticipated. While Marvel’s pantheon of gods – including Russell Crowe as Zeus – might not be pleased to see him, director Taika Waititi has thrown down the gauntlet for Gorr in comparison to other MCU bad guys: "In my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale," Waititi told Associated Press.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set for release on July 8. It’s set to be a busy summer period for Hemsworth, who also has mindbending thriller, Spiderhead, arriving on Netflix on June 17.

For more on what’s coming down the line from Marvel Studios, be sure to check out our comprehensive guide to Marvel Phase 4 – including new release dates and sequel news.