Chris Evans says he’d sooner return as Johnny Storm than Captain America

Chris Evans is up for returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe – but in a role you may not be expecting. The star, who is currently busy promoting the new Pixar movie Lightyear, was quizzed about if he’d ever reprise his role as Johnny Storm. He last played the part in 2007’s Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

He told MTV News (opens in new tab): "God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character..."

The actor explained it was also probably an "easier sell" for him to return to that role, over playing Captain America again. "You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me," he explained. "And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?"

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Evans last played Steve Rogers in Avengers: Endgame, which ended with him as an aged-up Cap. Evans hasn’t completely shut down a potential return, but he has previously shared how it would be a "tall order" to get him back. A new Fantastic Four movie is also in the works at Marvel – and a cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness got us very excited about this.

Kevin Feige has also been teasing the future of the MCU as part of Total Film’s new Thor: Love and Thunder cover feature. "As we’re nearing the end of Phase 4, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going," he says in the new issue, which hits shelves on June 23.

"I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap."

