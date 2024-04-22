A new Taylor Swift song mentions GTA, but some remember it mentioning Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy 14, and more in hilarious Twitter trend

Taylor Swift's new album mentions GTA, but a new Twitter trend suggests the pop star mentions a few others, like Baldur's Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 14.

On April 19, Taylor Swift released her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department. The album consists of 31 tracks including songs like Fortnight, Down Bad, and Florida!!! One of my favorites is called So High School, which tells the story of someone who's so in love that it makes them feel like they're in high school again and experiencing a relationship for the first time.

"I feel so high school, every time I look at you," the lyrics read. Later on in the song, Taylor sings about the activities the couple in the song could get up to which makes them feel like they're in high school: "Truth, dare, spin bottles, you know how to ball, I know Aristotle, brand new, full-throttle, touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto." The Rockstar game only gets a small mention but this was enough to start a new Twitter trend, which you can see in action below.

Following The Tortured Poets Department's release, one Twitter user shared a screenshot of the lyrics, and a new trend was born. As more people discovered GTA's mention, they began editing it to read different games, for example, Baldur's Gate 3 , Final Fantasy 14, and even NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 - which definitely wouldn't fit into the song's melody.

This isn't the first time Taylor Swift has been tied to a video game. Late last year, the singer unwittingly became an icon in the Metal Gear community after revealing her birthday plans were taking place at Outer Heaven.

Now that The Tortured Poets Department is out, find out what else we've got to look forward to this year with our new games 2024 list.