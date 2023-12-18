Taylor Swift has unwittingly become an icon in the Metal Gear community after revealing her birthday plans

By Hope Bellingham
published

From Cornelia Street to Outer Heaven

MGS4
(Image credit: Konami)

Metal Gear fans have surprisingly got a lot of joy from Taylor Swift's birthday plans this year as the singer heads to Outer Heaven to celebrate. 

As reported by Jezebel, on December 13, Taylor Swift and friends headed to Outer Heaven to celebrate the special occasion. I know what you're thinking, but I'm actually talking about a club in Manhattan, New York, called Outer Heaven and not Big Boss or the battleship from Konami's Metal Gear series - sorry to disappoint. 

Upon hearing where Swift spent her 34th birthday, many Metal Gear fans took to the replies of Jezebel's tweet and reacted accordingly. "What's next, Zanzibar?" one Twitter user asked, along with a GIF of Snake. "No idea that Big Boss was a Swifty," another said, while another simply asked: "SHE WENT WHERE NOW?!?!?!?" Even if you're not a Swiftie, it's worth scrolling through the responses. 

See more
See more

The majority of the reactions come from Metal Gear fans, who clearly had no idea Outer Haven was also the name of a club and are wondering why on earth the Grammy winner was heading to such a surprising location for her birthday celebrations. There have also been several memes and images that place the singer in scenes from the games - all of which are hilarious. 

My favorite response so far comes from Twitter user @Murdoink, who really committed to the bit and edited together a clip of Taylor Swift reacting to something and the birthday cake scene in Metal Gear Solid 5 - complete with the Diamond Dogs birthday song. For what it's worth, she looks like she's having a great time in the clip. 

See more

Now looking for something like Metal Gear to play? Take a look at our best stealth games list, and for all the Swifties out there, here's our Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour review

Hope Bellingham
Hope Bellingham
News Writer

After studying Film Studies and Creative Writing at university, I was lucky enough to land a job as an intern at Player Two PR where I helped to release a number of indie titles. I then got even luckier when I became a Trainee News Writer at GamesRadar+ before being promoted to a fully-fledged News Writer after a year and a half of training.  My expertise lies in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, cozy indies, and The Last of Us, but especially in the Kingdom Hearts series. I'm also known to write about the odd Korean drama for the Entertainment team every now and then.  