Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says they don't talk about previous Doctors on set as "it's more exciting to look forward"

Doctor Who season 1 is just around the corner now, and it's set to launch a brand new era for the beloved sci-fi show. Following quite the entrance in last year's Christmas special The Church on Ruby Road (after debuting, of course, via the show's first ever bi-generation in The Giggle), Ncuti Gatwa will take the reins of the TARDIS for his first full season, which will also see the return of Millie Gibson's companion Ruby Sunday.

The team are keeping their cards pretty close to their chests regarding what fans can expect, although they did recently tease that episode 5 would have Black Mirror vibes, but one thing we do know is that the show will be looking ahead instead of back as it dives into this new chapter - hence, they are calling it season 1.

In fact, showrunner Russell T Davies has revealed that on set they never talk about previous Doctors, instead focusing on what they are currently filming and the future. As he tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday April 25, which features Furiosa on the cover: "The amount we talk about previous Doctors on set is zero. They’re wonderful people but Doctor Who exists in the present and future. There’s a roster of wonderful companions behind us, too… Doctor Who has moments where it looks back but it’s more exciting to look forward."

And there is plenty to look forward to, as the first look at Gatwa's second season (which is currently shooting) last week unveiled a new companion, played by Andor star Varada Sethu. Don't fear though, Gibson isn't going anywhere and is staying on as the Doctor's companion too. As Davies told our sister publication SFX magazine, Ruby will play a crucial role in the story: "Not leaving. Not at all. We were ordered for two years of a series off Disney, and we're delivering two years, and the Ruby Sunday story literally spans those two years."

Doctor Who releases on BBC One and iPlayer (UK) on May 11 and Disney Plus (globally) on May 10. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, April 25.

