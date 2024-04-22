Oh, that's why the Stellar Blade devs were terrified by demo players: one fan's spent "about 60 hours" maxing Eve's skill tree before the action RPG is even out

Earlier this month, the Stellar Blade devs said they were a bit "scared" by diehard fans who'd already poured dozens of hours into the demo. After seeing one player who's spent 60 hours grinding through the demo's limited content to max out Eve's skill tree, I think I understand why.

That player is hardwarecheese, who recently posted a picture of a nearly complete Stellar Blade skill tree to Reddit under the title "almost maxed out!" In the post, hardwarecheese wrote "I am excited to transfer over all my data to the full game and experience it for the first time with alot of the moves unlocked from the jump!"

The responses to that thread are about what you'd expect, running the gamut from impressed by the dedication to wondering why anybody would spend this much time on a seemingly pointless exercise. The Stellar Blade demo is meaty relative to what you'd expect, but it's still a limited chunk of the game's content, which means hardwarecheese had to spend a whole lot of time grinding the same level over and over again.

All told, hardwarecheese has spent "about 60 hours" in the demo. "I do a loop back to the save point at the ladder before the parking garage," they explain, adding that the goal here is to "get super comfortable with all the moves combos and variations!" In another comment, hardwarecheese says that "My personal goal was to learn how to use combos along with perfect parry to always recharge beta so the game flow would be entertaining but effective."

That grinding is set to transfer to the full game when it launches later this week, as saved progress from the demo does carry over. I'm not sure there's any game I'd be willing to spend two-and-a-half full days repeating the same level over and over in, but hey, who am I to tell someone that they're enjoying a game too much?

