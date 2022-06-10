Chris Evans says it would be a "tall order" to get him back playing Captain America

Chris Evans hasn’t ruled out a potential return to playing Captain America – but he has admitted it would be a "tall order" to get him back in the suit.

Evans is currently busy promoting his latest movie Lightyear in which he voices the inspiration for the iconic Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. As part of a press junket, he was quizzed about an MCU return in the future.

Comicbook.com (opens in new tab) asked the actor if he could be back – potentially in a missing sequence from Avengers: Endgame. At the end of that movie, an older Cap confirms he returned all of the Infinity Stones to their respective points in the timeline. Some have been wondering if this leaves the door open for a potential story for Evan’s superhero.

"That seems to be something people would like to see," Evans said. "I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it. It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order."

While he hasn’t ruled out coming back to the MCU, it certainly seems unlikely at the moment. Falcon and The Winter Soldier also moved Cap’s story onward. At the end of the Disney Plus series, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took over the mantle after embracing the Captain America shield.

There are rumors Mackie will soon be suiting up in Captain America 4. You can check out all the latest news about Marvel Phase 4 projects confirmed so far.