Chris Evans in talks to star in Little Shop of Horrors remake

Having hung up his shield following nearly a decade in the MCU, Chris Evans is in talks for a key role in a cinematic remake of the cult musical Little Shop of Horrors.

The original 1986 movie, directed by Frank Oz and starring Rick Moranis, is a body horror-musical hybrid that has rightfully earned a place in pop culture history thanks to its exaggerated characters, man-eating plants, and catchy tunes. The story follows Seymour – a socially awkward florist desperately in love with his coworker Audrey – and his fast-growing, blood-thirsty plant who helps him rise to fame and get the girl.

Chris Evans could soon be gracing our screens as dentist Orin Scrivello, Audrey’s sadistic boyfriend who gets a kick out of inflicting pain on his patients. Steve Martin, whose performance in the original transformed the character into a pop culture icon, earned a spot in GamesRadar+’s list of the 50 greatest scene-stealing performances . So, no pressure.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Back in March of 2019, Evans confessed to The Hollywood Reporter , “I want to do a musical so badly. Someone told me they’re [remaking] Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, ‘Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?” Grab your scrubs, Captain America, because it looks like your dream is close to coming true.

Further cast rumours include Taron Egerton and Scarlett Johanson as Seymour and Audrey, respectively. However, the only casting announcement that has been confirmed is Emmy winning Billy Porter as the voice of the carnivorous plant, Audrey II.