Celebrate Zelda: Breath of the Wild's 3rd birthday with shrines remade in Labo

It looks like the third anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is going to pass with no news about its sequel, but there's always Labo? Apparently?

Creator Midreeca used the Labo VR kit, which features an editor for creating your own games, to make impressive recreations of three of Breath of the Wild's first shrines. These are the shrines that function as tutorials for your new Sheikah Slate powers - which means Midreeca also managed to hack together their own Labo versions of Magnesis, Stasis, and Cryonis.

Unfortunately, Labo doesn't have much in the way of sharing tools between players, but you can check out these videos they shared on Twitter. You could also try to make your own versions, and maybe use the Elephant Toy-Con set while you're at it. That'd be funny.

This version of the Ma Onne shrine, where you earn Magnesis, uses Labo's built-in music editor to recreate the mysterious background music of the shrines.

Here's the Wa Modai shrine, which introduces the Stasis power. Midreeca says there aren't enough nodes available in the Labo programming interface to allow for holding the hammer or opening the chest, unfortunately.

Lastly, the Labo version of the Keh Namut shrine (where you learn to make giant ice cubes with Cryonis) features the most adorably incompetent Guardian Scout I've ever seen.

We haven't heard anything more about The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel since it was first announced at E3 2019. The slate of first-party Nintendo games is looking a little thin after Animal Crossing: New Horizons , so maybe we'll get lucky and Nintendo will surprise us with a release date that's sooner than later. The next Nintendo Direct has gotta be big after all this waiting, right?