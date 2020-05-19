Celebrate The Witcher 3 fifth anniversary with this new take on the theme

What better way to celebrate The Witcher 3 's fifth anniversary in quarantine than with a stay-at-home symphony?

The official Witcher Twitter account just shared this new video of a re-orchestrated Witcher 3 theme, starring an international cast of musicians on a range of instruments. While it's tough to believe that it's already been five years since The Witcher 3 first arrived on May 19, 2014 - thanks in no small part to the updates, DLC expansions, and Switch port that kept the game growing long after that - this new take on the theme is a reminder of all the adventures we've shared with Geralt of Rivia since then.

Fair warning that the music video cuts to scenes from across The Witcher 3. If you haven't played through the game yet, you may see a few spoilers.

To celebrate the 5th anniversary of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt @kwazol, Music Director, invited @ViolinTay, @miracleofsound, @malukah, @Tinaguo, @A_Gingertail, Łukasz Kapuściński & Jasinka to recreate the main theme from the game! Thank you for bringing back these fond memories! pic.twitter.com/inyMIlf2plMay 19, 2020

This new version of the Witcher 3 theme includes contributions from seven artists, several of whom played multiple instruments as well as vocals. It was arranged by Witcher 3 composer Marcin Przybyłowicz. So far, CD Projekt Red hasn't announced any other plans to celebrate The Witcher 3's fifth anniversary - though that's quite understandable with Cyberpunk 2077 's September arrival looming in the distance.

As far as I know, there isn't really a main theme as such for Cyberpunk 2077 yet, at least not in the same sense. Hopefully there's something recognizable for a bunch of folks to play on synthesizers when its five year anniversary rolls around in 2025.