Capcom Beat ’Em Up Bundle announced, comes with seven flavors of whoopass

Next week Capcom will release a veritable gift box of violence, a bundle that includes Final Fight, Captain Commando, Battle Circuit, Knights of the Round, Warriors of Fate, Armored Warriors, and The King of Dragons. It'll go on sale on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on September 18.

The cost of entry? $19.99 and probably some couch space, as you invite your nearest and dearest over just to mercilessly pummel people into digital oblivion. For the casual fighter this is a nice little trip down memory lane, while the arcade stick polishing purists will spot that some of these games - Armored Warriors, and Battle Circuit - have only been available on arcade cabinets.

All of the games feature online co-op with drop-in, drop-out support, and you can fiddle around with difficulty, lives and continues, just as soon as you and your fellow contenders have argued over the rules. If you want a really authentic experience, you can even play the Japanese versions of the games. As a bonus, for when you need to bring your level of aggression down to normal human levels, there are galleries packed with concept art and sketches to enjoy.