Call of Duty: Warzone now has private matches after the latest update.

The feature was added after Infinity Ward released the Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes revealing a new beta version of Private Warzone. The mode requires various player counts to start the match and there are currently three modes available, those include:

BR - 50 players required to start (also has squad variations).

Plunder - 30 players required to start (also has squad variations).

Mini BR - 24 players required

It's a feature that many Warzone players have been after for a long time, but that's the only thing that was mentioned in the patch notes. Also included in the patch notes are general improvements to the game, and will fix bugs for things such as weapons, challenges, helicopters, as well as a bunch of specific PC fixes.

Included in the PC update for Call of Duty: Warzone are high-resolution texture packs. These are to help with patch sizes and disk space, high-res textures will be downloaded while playing, using On-Demand Textures streaming.

This option will kick-in for those of you who are playing with Texture Resolution set to high, it will stream textures for Operators and weapons, and you’ll also be able to control the daily texture streaming limit and the size of your cache. The new update will be around 33GB, adding on to the already massive game size.

Texture streaming won’t be available on console, but there is an optional high-res texture pack that you can download and install on the PS4 Pro and Xbox One X. The option will also be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X , all you have to do is download the DLC when you log into the game for the first time, but Xbox Series S players need to go to the Game Installs menu to install it.