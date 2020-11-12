Call of Duty: Warzone graphics comparison highlights the jump from Xbox One to Series X

A new Call of Duty: Warzone graphics comparison shows the visual differences between the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One X, and Xbox One.

You can check out the full video just below, which pits Call of Duty: Warzone on four Xbox consoles, including the Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S against one another. There's a really good graphics comparison gallery at around the 22 second mark in the video, where all four versions are put beside one another.

It's amazing to see the graphics jump between the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Obviously the difference in graphics is a little less pronounced when comparing the Xbox One X and Xbox Series S, but comparing Microsoft's 2013 and 2020 consoles is where the difference really comes in.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S launched worldwide earlier this week on November 10 around the world. Despite some viral videos of Xbox Series X consoles emitting large amounts of smoke, the videos proved to be a fake, with Microsoft warning consumers to not blow vape smoke into their new next-gen consoles. What a world we live in.

Despite what seems like an overly successful launch, Microsoft still aren't keen to share sales figures for the new Xbox consoles. Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently said that sharing sales figures for the Xbox Series X would "change the focus."

For a list of games that you can play on Microsoft's next-gen machine right now, check out our Xbox Series X launch games guide for more.