Call of Duty: Vanguard free weekend starts tomorrow, with Shipment available a day early

The Vanguard Free Access arrives just two weeks after launch

Call of Duty: Vanguard
A Call of Duty: Vanguard free weekend kicks off tomorrow, with one mode available from today.

In a new blog post, Activision announced that 'Free Access' to Vanguard's multiplayer will run from 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 GMT local time tomorrow, November 18 to the same time on Monday, November 22. 

During the long weekend, players will get "full access" to Vanguard's multiplayer modes, granting access to new weapons ahead of their introduction to the Warzone Pacific map, a dozen new operators, and 17 maps. It won't offer access to the game's campaign or its Zombies mode - you'll have to buy the full game if you want to try either of those out.

If you simply can't wait until tomorrow, Activision has opened up one specific aspect of multiplayer a day early. One of Call of Duty's longest-serving maps, Shipment, will open its doors to players a full 24 hours before the rest of the Free Access weekend, starting today at 10:00 PT/ 13:00 ET/ 18:00 GMT. The developer's blog outlines the history of the close-quarters map - starting all the way back in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - as well as how it's been adapted for its latest iteration, and a few tips for getting started.

To take part in the free weekend, simply head to your console's respective storefront and search for 'Vanguard Free Access' to download the trial. On PC, Battle.net will offer a 'Play Free' option on the Vanguard tab in the client.

