Call of Duty: Vanguard content datamine reveals new Operators, events, and more

Call of Duty: Vanguard's upcoming content appears to have leaked early from several dataminers.

Just yesterday on November 8, a slate of Call of Duty dataminers managed to uncover brand new forthcoming content for Sledgehammer's new game. Firstly, as you can see below, one dataminer claims to have confirmed the Attack on Titan crossover event (which itself was referenced in an in-game file earlier this week), revealing it's likely that manga character Levi Ackerman will make his way to the game.

Attack on Titan swords on polina model.Excuse me for not having her head lmao. pic.twitter.com/HyMwW0eknMNovember 8, 2021

Elsewhere, there's a long list of datamined content from the Twitter account seen just below. This account claims to have found information in Vanguard's files relating to a Valentine's Day event, a Fourth of July event, as well as a glaive and a hockey stick making their way into Vanguard as brand new melee weapons. There's even mention of a tiger, the leaker claims.

🚨MORE POSSIBLE #Vanguard EXECUTIONS🚨I posted some executions the other day, but I found some more mixed in with another list.New Finds:- Cupid (likely for Valentine's)- Firecracker (4th Of July?)- Glaive (Image Below)- Hockey Stick- Tiger🤎+🔁#ZestyCODLeaks pic.twitter.com/lS2sI9Xb2XNovember 8, 2021

Last not but not least, the same dataminer claims they've found the names of several new Operators coming to Vanguard at some point in the future. Anna, Gustavo, Lewis, Thomas, and Francis are apparently the names of several new Operators, and although the dataminer themselves actually cautions that readers should take this information with a pinch of salt, they're "99.9%" sure these are the names of future Operators.

🚨FUTURE #VANGUARD OPERATORS (UPDATED)🚨Back during the Vanguard Beta, I leaked a few operators that are coming to #Vanguard. Here are some more I found tonight 👀New:- Anna- Francis- Gustavo- 👿- Lewis- ThomasBeta:- Isabella- Liu- Ramon🤎+🔁#ZestyCODLeaks pic.twitter.com/peKVejgbMFNovember 8, 2021

It's a massive leak for Vanguard, and could potentially reveal content that'll be coming to the game over weeks, if not months, from now. There's no doubt developer Sledgehammer has already outlined future content for Vanguard internally, so we'll have to wait and see if these rumors based on the datamined files bear fruit.