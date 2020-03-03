Modern Warfare Tomogunchi watches let you feed your pet with killstreaks and wins

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Tomogunchi watches are now available in game. I hope you're ready for the responsibility if you want one.

Developer Infinity Ward has been teasing the Tamagotchi-inspired in-game virtual pets since August , and now you can finally adopt your own by purchasing a Tomogunchi Bundle in the Modern Warfare Store. While most of the options you can pick from the Modern Warfare Watch Select Screen are purely there for aesthetic purposes, Tomogunchi is quite a bit more involved.

Your Tomogunchi will start off as an egg - remember that you can check your watch by pressing D-pad up or the up arrow key - before hatching into its Baby form. Once it hatches, you'll need to feed and take care of it by kicking ass. Your Tomogunchi will track kills, objective scoring, killstreaks, and wins, though it sounds like what it needs to grow and thrive will depend on what mood it's in at the moment (indicated by the faces on the right side of the screen).

On top of that, you can make your Tomogunchi pet evolve into its next form faster by filling the Bonus Charge meter at the bottom of its screen. You'll have to play to find out whether your pet prefers captures, killstreaks, plants, or top three wins for filling its meter, and you can get special rewards by interacting with your watch mid-match to bank Bonus Charges.

On the other hand, if you're an absentee virtual pet parent and don't tend to your pet's needs - or if you just can't shake a really rotten losing streak - there's a good chance your Tomogunchi will die and you'll have to start over again. Dying is just part of the game for characters in Call of Duty, but it's guaranteed to be way more upsetting if it's a cute little pixelated pet that lives on your wrist.