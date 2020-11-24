Call of Duty: Modern Warfare still has content in the pipeline

If you're still playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, we've got good news: there's more content planned for Infinity Ward's game.

Despite Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War having now released as of earlier this month, Infinity Ward still has content in the pipeline for 2019's Modern Warfare. In the tweet just below, Infinity Ward lead multiplayer visual effects artist Reed Shingledecker reveals that there is more content coming to Modern Warfare, but he doesn't know the official name of the forthcoming content right now.

There is more content coming. I just don't know the official name of it. Hope some info gets released soon so people know what's going on.November 23, 2020

It's promising news for those still playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Perhaps this shouldn't come as a massive surprise though, since Activision has been pretty vocal about Modern Warfare being linked to future battle passes for both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

Earlier this month, before Black Ops Cold War launched, Activision revealed that all upcoming battle passes for the new game can be progressed over Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. In other words, if you purchase the battle pass for one game, you're effectively unlocking it on all three titles, and any rewards obtained through said battle pass are unlocked for use in all three games too. It's a great initiative to make those still playing the 2019 game feel more included with up-to-date content for the two newer games.

Black Ops Cold War and Warzone are going a step further with this integration. All loadouts in the former game are transferable to the battle royale game for immediate use, despite the fact that the two games are running on two different engines.

If you're still an avid Modern Warfare player over a year later, check out our Modern Warfare tips page for essential info an up-to-date knowledge on the game.