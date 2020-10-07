Call of Duty: Modern Warfare C4 nerf has players accidentally blowing themselves up in Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare season 6 has heavily nerfed the C4, and you could say that it hasn't gone down with a bang.

As outlined in the latest set of Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes, Infinity Ward has tweaked the thrown explosive with a "slight delay" to its detonation time, while also dialling down its "throw initial velocity" by 30%.

It'll come as good news to squads sick of being team-wiped by a single C4 to their vehicle, but some players haven't quite got used to the item's severely reduced throwing length.

Another user captured a nice comparison of the C4's behaviour both before and after the patch, which gives you a pretty good idea of just how much it's been nerfed for season 6.

One player even managed to win a game of Call of Duty: Warzone by default after their opponent unintentionally blew themselves up with a C4 throw that didn't quite launch as far as they were hoping.

Call of Duty players seem divided on the impact of the nerf, namely between those who have suddenly lost their favourite equaliser, and others who have too often found ourselves on its receiving end.

The likelihood is that C4 fans will eventually figure out new tactics which workaround the explosive's updated status, closing the gaps on enemies before going in for a quick detonation.

As for the rest of us? We can finally drive around Verdansk a little safer in the knowledge that some chump isn't going to destroy our vehicle from about ten yards away.