Call of Duty: Mobile Blackout map revealed for season 8

Call of Duty: Mobile will receive classic battle royale map Blackout this Thursday alongside the launch of Season 8.

Announced today by Activision , the first ever Call of Duty Battle Royal Map - Blackout - will be added to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 from September 23, 2021 at 1am BST. Originally launching in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 , Blackout was the largest map in all of Call of Duty history and featured elements from other Call of Duty multiplayer maps such as Estate, Nuketown, Construction Site, and more.

Call of Duty: Mobile is also celebrating its second anniversary this week which sees the mobile game receiving a few updates and extras in honor of such an occasion. Players will be able to take part in three new events - an Anniversary Cake event, an Anniversary Puzzle event, and a new themed event called Counterattack. Not only this, but players will also have the chance to earn 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards to celebrate the milestone.

As for the launch of Season 8, Activision has promised that the game will come with a "fresh supply of free and premium content," this includes new characters, new functional weapons, a new Scorestreak, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more.

Other bonuses fans can expect include: Battle Royale 2.0 - which features new and improved visuals, a new weapon looting system, new health and armour systems, and improved vehicle UI elements. As well as an updated Crash map which has also received improved graphics.