Call of Duty Mobile battle royale: Everything we know about battle royale in COD Mobile

After the success of Blackout, there's going to be a Call of Duty Mobile battle royale mode in the upcoming mobile version of the game. Battle royale has taken the gaming world by storm over the last year or two, and with the upcoming release of Call of Duty Mobile, Activision adding a Call of Duty Mobile battle royale mode shouldn't be a huge surprise. If you're wondering how to get your hands on the game, you can find out more in our how to download Call of Duty Mobile on Android and iPhone guide, but for now read on for everything we know about the Call of Duty Mobile battle royale mode.

Call of Duty Mobile battle royale map

First up is the question everybody is curious about: What's the Call of Duty Mobile battle royale map like? We don't know what the map looks like exactly just yet, but there are a number of features we know will be included.

Much like the Black Ops 4 Blackout map, the call of Duty Mobile battle royale map will feature "a wide variety of new territory to explore, as well over a dozen settings from previous Call of Duty titles." These include Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. It's also described as a "colossal map" that features "iconic locations", and Activision have gone to the trouble of naming a number of famous spots that will be included:

Countdown: The hangars and missile silos; elements from the map that appeared in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The war-torn settlement with a downed helicopter in the middle, from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Diner: The infamous eatery from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

The hilltop house and grounds, inspired by the map in from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Farm: The foreboding rural nightmare from Zombies Survival mode, from Call of Duty: Black Ops II.

The military practice facility, versions of which were seen throughout the from Call of Duty: Black Ops franchise. Killhouse: The small, symmetrical warehouse of mayhem from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The cosmodrome and launch pad from Call of Duty: Black Ops. Overgrown: A large, rural farm and fields from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The iconic suburbs with a subterranean secret, as seen in all the Call of Duty: Black Ops releases. Pipeline: The grimy and overgrown railyard from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

The coastal multiplayer map originally from Call of Duty 4: Black Ops 4. Shipment: The crammed cargo docks from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty Mobile battle royale classes

While most battle royale games require you to scavenge and search for every piece of equipment you use, Call of Duty Mobile battle royale is introducing six unique classes to the game, each with a particular talent:

Clown: A master of distraction and friend of the undead, this class has a Toy Bomb to detonate, summoning zombies that only attack hostiles near to them; due in part to the Clown having the Anti-Zombie ability, which reduces the zombies’ aggression distance.

A master of distraction and friend of the undead, this class has a to detonate, summoning zombies that only attack hostiles near to them; due in part to the Clown having the ability, which reduces the zombies’ aggression distance. Defender: With the ability to place a deformable Transform Shield , this class also is Reinforced , raising resistance to all damage except bullets.

With the ability to place a deformable , this class also is , raising resistance to all damage except bullets. Mechanic: Able to call an EMP Drone to create electro-magnetic interference on hostile forces, this class also features the Engineer ability, granting augmented sight to vehicles, hostile traps, and other equipment.

Able to call an to create electro-magnetic interference on hostile forces, this class also features the ability, granting augmented sight to vehicles, hostile traps, and other equipment. Medic: This class can place a Medical Station that continuously heals the Medic and associated allies in the immediate vicinity. In addition, the Master Healer ability allows a Medic to heal more quickly, and reduces the time it takes to revive teammates.

This class can place a that continuously heals the Medic and associated allies in the immediate vicinity. In addition, the ability allows a Medic to heal more quickly, and reduces the time it takes to revive teammates. Ninja: This clandestine class has a Grapple Gun that fires a hook, allowing you to propel yourself up and onto target buildings or across the landscape at speed. Movement is quiet too, due to this class having the Dead Silence ability.

This clandestine class has a that fires a hook, allowing you to propel yourself up and onto target buildings or across the landscape at speed. Movement is quiet too, due to this class having the ability. Scout: Utilizing the Sensor Dart that can view hostile positions in the immediate area of the radar map, this class also benefits from the Tracker ability; allowing you to see fresh footprints of hostiles.

So while you'll need to loot weapons and armor yourself on the battlefield, you'll start with a piece of equipment and a perk depending on which class you choose.

How to revive in Call of Duty Mobile battle royale

If you're playing with some pals, you can revive them when they're killed, and it works similarly to Apex Legends, and most recently Fortnite with the revive trucks. If your mate is eliminated, you can grab their dog tag and bring them back from the dead via a huge cargo plane that drops them off. Of course, this gives away your position to any nearby players so make sure you loot up quickly when you come back.

Call of Duty Mobile battle royale vehicles

There's four different types of vehicle you can find throughout the map, and while they all provide increased mobility, each one serves a different purpose:

ATV: A two-person quad-bike with speed but little protection.

A two-person quad-bike with speed but little protection. Light Helicopter: With room for three including the pilot, allowing you to rain down fire from above.

With room for three including the pilot, allowing you to rain down fire from above. SUV: An armored troop carrier with room for four, offering more ponderous mobility, but the extra protection compared to the ATV.

An armored troop carrier with room for four, offering more ponderous mobility, but the extra protection compared to the ATV. Tactical Raft: Take to the waters (including an ocean and rivers) in this fast boat, but watch for snipers!

We'll continue to update this guide as we find out more and eventually get our hands on Call of Duty Mobile battle royale, and here's the official Activision blog post on the mode.