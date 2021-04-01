Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War developer looking to fix Miami Strike map exploit

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War's new Miami Strike map has an out-of-bounds exploit, and developer Treyarch is looking into a fix.

Just below, you can see a clip from the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War subreddit that was published earlier today on April 1 (no, this isn't an April Fool's joke). In the clip, the player is able to run into an out-of-bounds area on the new Miami Strike map, and then run back into a different area before they die, allowing them to get the drop on the opposing team.

In the comments underneath the post, a developer from Treyarch writes that "our team is looking into this," meaning there's a potential fix for the issue not too far away. The exploit is a problem because it means players can outmanoeuvre the opposing team by racing through the out-of-bounds area before the timer expires and they die.

Miami Strike is a new map for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, debuting just earlier this week for all players on all platforms. It's actually a spin on the previous Miami map, which was taken out of the multiplayer map rotation shortly before Miami Strike was added with the new mid-season update for Black Ops Cold War Season 2.

In this new Miami Strike map, the size of the map has actually been reduced, so that two teams of six players are fighting it out in drastically reduced spaces. We've seen Treyarch shrink the size of existing maps before, like taking two frequently unused areas out of the Moscow multiplayer map, but this is the first time they've shrunk a map and renamed it entirely.

