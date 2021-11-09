Call of Duty 2022 will reportedly feature a mode inspired by Escape from Tarkov

The rumoured Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 releasing next year will reportedly feature a third mode similar to Escape from Tarkov.

The information comes from Twitter via leaker RalphsValve. They claim that Infinity Ward, thought to be developing a potential Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as the Call of Duty game, is planning to replace its Special Ops mode. Instead, the studio reportedly wants to make "a more fleshed-out, cross-disciplinary component of their realistic survival shooter."

RalphsValve states that "the objective of the mode is to accumulate loot within several separate maps, before successfully extracting." Movement in this mode is said to be "considerably slower" than in the main game, with a "large emphasis on armor. Load-outs will be important, and economy and Gunsmith features will help you shape your approach.

Combat is "imperative," as you'll want to take valuable items off of other players. It's a high-risk, high-reward mode, however, as you risk losing the items that you enter the map with if you die. Altogether, it certainly sounds a lot like Escape from Tarkov, a multiplayer FPS in which players attempt to loot a fallen city for personal gain, all while attempting to evade (or seek out) other hunters. That game was released in closed beta in 2017, and has developed a significant audience since then.

With Call of Duty: Vanguard having only just been released, neither Activision or Infinity Ward are likely to be talking about next year's game anytime soon. That said, multiple sources have stated that we should expect a direct sequel to Modern Warfare, with RalphsValve themselves pointing to a morality system and the return of characters from the original Modern Warfare 2 .