Buy a Nintendo Switch Lite and get Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for free

The Nintendo Switch Lite has only just landed on shelves, but Currys/PC World are already going in for the kill with a cracking deal. They're selling the console (in Yellow, Turquoise, or Grey) with the brand-new Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening for just £199 . Because Nintendo Switch Lite prices hover around £200 in the first place, that makes the game completely free. Which is madness. It should cost upward of £50, so that's an exceptional bargain - especially on release day.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite deal

If you're fuzzy on what the difference is between the Nintendo Switch and the Lite, it's all about price and functionality. Although it's handheld-only so it can't be used on your TV, the Lite is smaller and over 20g lighter than the original version. A few features like HD rumble, IR motion camera, and the kickstand had to be removed to get there, but the flip-side is that its battery will last for 20-30% longer. That in itself is a huge bonus if you travel a lot - you're less likely to be caught short by running out of battery on the go. What's more, the thicker, more robust case makes it a good bet for younger children. Think 'original 2DS' and you're not far off.

As for Link to the Past, it's a masterful reworking of the GameBoy classic. Besides the chibi-esque look where everyone's squat, big-headed, and otherwise adorable, this remake is pretty sensational. As we said in our Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past review , "this is old-school Zelda at its best and most strange, reimagined for a modern audience. For those looking for a more traditional Zelda experience on Switch, this is the dream, with its inventive dungeons and puzzles galore... set in a world that'll keep you exploring for days to come".